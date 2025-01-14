High School

Latest Iowa High School Athletic Association basketball rankings released

The second release of the IHSAA boys basketball rankings are available

Cedar Falls is still the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association poll.
Cedar Falls, Ballard, Hull Western Christian and Bellevue Marquette are all No. 1 ranked boys basketball teams in the latest release by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The unbeaten Tigers are ahead of another Tiger in Class 4A in the form of two-time defending state champion West Des Moines Valley. Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and unbeaten Muscatine round out the Top 5.

Behind Ballard in 3A are fellow undefeated teams Clear Lake and Decorah, with Dubuque Wahlert and Knoxville completing the Top 5.

Carroll Kuemper, Grand View Christian, West Lyon and Unity Christian are behind Hull Western Christian in 2A while the 1A Top 5 features Bellevue Marquette, Madrid, Remsen St. Mary’s and Woodbine.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Jan. 13, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5. Muscatine; 6. Linn-Mar; 7. Waukee; 8. Johnston; 9. West Des Moines Dowling; 10. Dubuque Senior.

Class 3A

1. Ballard; 2. Clear Lake; 3. Decorah; 4. Dubuque Wahlert; 5. Knoxville; 6. MOC-Floyd Valley; 7. ADM; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Storm Lake; 10. Mount Vernon.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. Grand View Christian; 4. West Lyon; 5. Unity Christian; 6. West Burlington; 7. Monticello; 8. Grundy Center; 9. Treynor; 10. Cascade.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. Remsen St. Mary’s; 4. Woodbine; 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 6. ACGC; 7. Northwood-Kensett; 8. MMCRU; 9. St. Edmond; 10. North Mahaska.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

