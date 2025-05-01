High School

Dana Becker

West Des Moines Valley holds the top spot in the latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings in Class 4A.
The latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings have been released for all four classes from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

West Des Moines Valley (Class 4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2A) and North Fayette Valley (1A) all hold No. 1 rankings this week.

In 3A, Dallas Center-Grimes replaced Des Moines Hoover after it had been made known that Hoover had used an ineligible player

The rankings are formed by a committee of former coaches, officials, and in-state program representation. They will be used to help determine postseason assignments later this season.

Here are the latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

IHSAA BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS

(May 1, 2025)

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley; 2. Des Moines Roosevelt; 3. Ames; 4. Johnston; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Dowling Catholic; 7. Ankeny; 8. Des Moines Lincoln; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Ankeny Centennial.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes; 2. Urbandale; 3. Iowa City Liberty; 4. Norwalk; 5. Spencer; 6. Cedar Rapids Washington; 7. Indianola; 8. Marion; 9. Pella; 10. North Polk.

Class 2A

1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. Gilbert; 4. Burlington Notre Dame; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Sioux Center; 7. Webster City; 8. Aplington-Parkersburg; 9. Perry; 10. Maquoketa.

Class 1A

1. North Fayette Valley; 2. West Liberty; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6. Van Meter; 7. Unity Christian; 8. West Sioux; 9. West Central Valley; 10. Beckman Catholic.

