High School

Latest Iowa High School Football Rankings, RPI Revealed

Playoffs for half the state will be announced this Saturday

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's Elliot Combe sacks Southeast Polk's Boston Bailey during a football game at Southeast Polk High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Pleasant Hill.
Waukee Northwest's Elliot Combe sacks Southeast Polk's Boston Bailey during a football game at Southeast Polk High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Pleasant Hill. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leaves are falling, temperatures and dropping and the Iowa high school football season is quickly winding down.

For half of the state, this is the final week of the regular season, with playoff pairings set to be announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday. That will be for Classes 2A, 1A, A and eight-player.

The remainder of the state will play one more regular season contest after this week before embarking on the playoff journey and road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

With that, here are the latest official Iowa High School Athletic Association rankings for eight-player to 2A along with the Top 10 in the RPI for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A.

Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Valley
  4. Sioux City East
  5. Ankeny
  6. Iowa City Liberty
  7. Johnston
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A

  1. Xavier
  2. Decorah
  3. North Polk
  4. Gilbert
  5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  6. Pella
  7. Western Dubuque
  8. Newton
  9. Fort Dodge
  10. ADM

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. West Delaware
  3. Solon
  4. Bishop Heelan
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Des Moines Christian
  7. Wahlert Catholic
  8. Mount Pleasant
  9. Nevada
  10. Benton

Iowa High School Athletic Association Rankings

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. PCM
  3. Okoboji
  4. Bellevue
  5. Centerville
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Osage
  8. Alburnett
  9. Van Meter
  10. West Branch

Class 1A

  1. West Lyon
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Treynor
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Underwood
  8. Beckman Catholic
  9. West Marshall
  10. Ridge View

Class A

  1. MMCRU
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. ACGC
  4. West Sioux
  5. Wapsie Valley
  6. North Linn
  7. West Hancock
  8. Woodbury Central
  9. Riverside
  10. Lynnville-Sully

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Iowa Valley
  5. Audubon
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. Don Bosco
  9. Fremont-Mills
  10. Bedford

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa