Latest Iowa High School Football Rankings, RPI Revealed
Playoffs for half the state will be announced this Saturday
Leaves are falling, temperatures and dropping and the Iowa high school football season is quickly winding down.
For half of the state, this is the final week of the regular season, with playoff pairings set to be announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday. That will be for Classes 2A, 1A, A and eight-player.
The remainder of the state will play one more regular season contest after this week before embarking on the playoff journey and road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
With that, here are the latest official Iowa High School Athletic Association rankings for eight-player to 2A along with the Top 10 in the RPI for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A.
Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI Rankings
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Valley
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- Iowa City Liberty
- Johnston
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Xavier
- Decorah
- North Polk
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Pella
- Western Dubuque
- Newton
- Fort Dodge
- ADM
- Clear Lake
- West Delaware
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- Sioux Center
- Des Moines Christian
- Wahlert Catholic
- Mount Pleasant
- Nevada
- Benton
Iowa High School Athletic Association Rankings
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Bellevue
- Centerville
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
- West Branch
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Grundy Center
- Regina
- South Hardin
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- Underwood
- Beckman Catholic
- West Marshall
- Ridge View
Class A
- MMCRU
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- West Sioux
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- West Hancock
- Woodbury Central
- Riverside
- Lynnville-Sully
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Don Bosco
- Fremont-Mills
- Bedford
