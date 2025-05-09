Latest Iowa high school girls soccer rankings revealed
There was no change at the top of any of the three classifications of Iowa girls high school soccer in the latest rankings released. The sixth edition of the rankings was revealed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union this week.
Waukee Northwest (Class 3A), Waverly-Shell Rock (2A) and Denver (1A) all hold the No. 1 positions in their respective classes. In fact, the Top 4 teams in each class remained the same from a week ago.
Here are the latest Iowa girls high school soccer rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOCCER RANKINGS
(May 8, 2025)
Class 3A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Ankeny Centennial; 4. Waukee; 5. Ankeny; 6. Muscatine; 7. Johnston; 8. Linn-Mar; 9. Iowa City Liberty; 10. Bettendorf; 11. Pleasant Valley; 12. Dowling Catholic; 13. Ames; 14. Cedar Falls; 15. Des Moines Roosevelt.
Dropped out: Iowa City West (14); Cedar Rapids Prairie (15).
Class 2A
1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. North Polk; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 5. Lewis Central; 6. Independence; 7. Norwalk; 8. Spencer; 9. ADM; 10. Bondurant-Farrar; 11. North Scott; 12. Pella; 13. Marion; 14. Indianola; 15. Mount Vernon.
Dropped out: None.
Class 1A
1. Denver; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. Des Moines Christian; 5. Hudson; 6. Treynor; 7. Gilbert; 8. Dike-New Hartford; 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 10. Nevada; 11. Center Point-Urbana; 12. Tri-Center; 13. Sioux Center; 14. Maquoketa; 15. Beckman Catholic.
Dropped out: None.