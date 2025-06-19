Latest Iowa high school softball rankings released
Dubuque Wahlert is the new No. 1 team in Class 3A in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings.
On the heels of an 18-2 start, Dubuque Wahlert replaced two-time defending state champion Williamsburg at the top spot.
The other four classes all remained with the same No. 1 teams this week including Waukee Northwest in 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in 4A, Van Meter in 2A and Clarksville in 1A.
Among those added to the rankings this week were Indianola (5A), Center Point-Urbana (3A), Griswold (2A) and Mason City Newman and Riceville in 1A.
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(For June 19, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Linn-Mar; 3. Johnston; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. West Des Moines Valley; 6. Southeast Polk; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Cedar Falls; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Muscatine; 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 12. Ames; 13. Waukee; 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 15. Indianola.
Dropped out: Sioux City East.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. Norwalk; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Carlisle; 5. ADM; 6. Clear Creek-Amana; 7. North Polk; 8. Fort Dodge; 9. Western Dubuque; 10. North Scott; 11. Grinnell; 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 13. Creston; 14. Bondurant-Farrar; 15. Winterset.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Williamsburg; 3. PCM; 4. West Liberty; 5. Mount Vernon; 6. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 7. Clarinda; 8. Davenport Assumption; 9. Albia; 10. West Delaware; 11. Washington; 12. Missouri Valley; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. Central Lee; 15. Chariton.
Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Louisa-Muscatine; 3. Durant; 4. West Lyon; 5. Osage; 6. Treynor; 7. Cascade; 8. West Fork; 9. Lisbon; 10. Central Springs; 11. Wilton; 12. Jesup; 13. Hinton; 14. Griswold; 15. East Marshall.
Dropped out: Dike-New Hartford.
Class 1A
1. Clarksville; 2. Wayne; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Ankeny Christian; 5. Southeast Warren; 6. Wapsie Valley; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Riverside; 9. Edgewood-Colesburg; 10. North Linn; 11. Akron-Westfield; 12. Kee; 13. Woodbine; 14. Mason City Newman; 15. Riceville.
Dropped out: Collins-Maxwell; Kingsley-Pierson.