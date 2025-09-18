High School

Latest Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings Released

No change at top of any class in Iowa high school volleyball

An official gestures during the Class 2A quarterfinals of the IGHSAU Girls State Volleyball Championships between Iowa City Regina Catholic and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the fourth installment of the high school volleyball rankings this week.

All five classifications saw no change at the top positions, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A) sit as No. 1s.

Several teams are still unbeaten on the season including Denver, Hinton, Riverside and Southeast Warren. Hinton and Riverside are both in 2A alongside Denver while Southeast Warren competes in 1A.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings for the week:

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

(September 18, 2025)

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Waukee
  3. Ankeny Centennial
  4. Ankeny
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Dowling Catholic
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City Liberty
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Cedar Falls
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  13. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  14. Johnston
  15. Iowa City High

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Pella
  3. North Scott
  4. Norwalk
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  7. MOC-Floyd Valley
  8. Solon
  9. Marion
  10. Dallas Center-Grimes
  11. Nevada
  12. Waverly-Shell Rock
  13. Western Dubuque
  14. ADM
  15. Ballard

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Humboldt
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. Cherokee
  6. Red Oak
  7. Kuemper Catholic
  8. Center Point-Urbana
  9. Clarinda
  10. Wilton
  11. Mount Vernon
  12. West Delaware
  13. Unity Christian
  14. Dubuque Wahlert
  15. Roland-Story

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Hinton
  3. Dike-New Hartford
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Union
  6. Beckman Catholic
  7. Riverside
  8. Wapsie Valley
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Iowa City Regina
  11. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  12. Jesup
  13. Emmetsburg
  14. Missouri Valley
  15. Treynor

Class 1A

  1. Holy Trinity Catholic
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. North Tama
  4. Janesville
  5. Springville
  6. Sidney
  7. BCLUW
  8. East Mills
  9. Southeast Warren
  10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  11. Ankeny Christina
  12. West Monona
  13. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  14. Fremont-Mills
  15. Cedar Ridge Christian

Published
