Latest Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings Released
No change at top of any class in Iowa high school volleyball
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the fourth installment of the high school volleyball rankings this week.
All five classifications saw no change at the top positions, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A) sit as No. 1s.
Several teams are still unbeaten on the season including Denver, Hinton, Riverside and Southeast Warren. Hinton and Riverside are both in 2A alongside Denver while Southeast Warren competes in 1A.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings for the week:
Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
(September 18, 2025)
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Waukee
- Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
- Iowa City High
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Pella
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- Sioux Center
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Solon
- Marion
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Nevada
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Western Dubuque
- ADM
- Ballard
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Humboldt
- Mid-Prairie
- Cherokee
- Red Oak
- Kuemper Catholic
- Center Point-Urbana
- Clarinda
- Wilton
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Unity Christian
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Roland-Story
Class 2A
- Denver
- Hinton
- Dike-New Hartford
- Grundy Center
- Union
- Beckman Catholic
- Riverside
- Wapsie Valley
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Iowa City Regina
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Jesup
- Emmetsburg
- Missouri Valley
- Treynor
Class 1A
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- Saint Ansgar
- North Tama
- Janesville
- Springville
- Sidney
- BCLUW
- East Mills
- Southeast Warren
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Ankeny Christina
- West Monona
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Fremont-Mills
- Cedar Ridge Christian
