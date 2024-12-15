Lincoln East claims Council Bluffs Classic title, Waukee NW top Iowa school ahead of Fort Dodge
Lincoln East saw Mathysin Marco reach the finals, placing second, while Cayden Engel, Leland Sindel, Zach Masek, Chase Cole, Noah Ingwersen, Sean Stanton, Scottie Meier Jr., Ryder Kruse, Grant Schwerdtfeger and Colton Tucker all finished in the Top 12.
Grand Island was second followed by Washburn Rural and Kearney, all of whom are from Nebraska. Waukee Northwest was fifth, finishing as the highest Iowa school, with Fort Dodge, Atlantic and Lewis Central all right behind them.
Carew Christensen led the way for Waukee Northwest, capturing gold at 106 pounds with three pins, two technical falls and a major decision that came in the finals. Grayson Manning, Bryce Culp, Hayden Hutt, Lincoln Hutt, Abe Parker, Jamal Neeway and Henry Mohr each finished in the Top 16 at their respective weights.
Fort Dodge’s Koy Davidson captured gold at 144 with six pins and a decision in the championship match, with Trace Rial, Damien Yeoman, Rylee Brown, Jesse Egli and Joe Constable all placing in the Top 16.
Constable was the heavyweight runner-up, falling to Atlantic’s Evan Sorensen in an all-Iowa finale.
Other winners from Iowa included Alexander Pierce of Iowa City West, Christian Castillo of Ames, Cole Krutzfeldt from Iowa City West, Jabari Hinson of Ames and Zayvion Ellington of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Second place Iowa wrestlers included Zander Manz from Lewis Central, Weston Porter from Lewis Central, Aiden Smith of Atlantic, Bo Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Trey Feist of North Scott and Mason Koehler from Glenwood.
Pierce got the better of Porter in the finals at 120, 7-2 while Krutzfeldt bested Smith in the 138-finals.
Washburn Rural rules the girls Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
Washburn Rural held off Raccoon River-Northwest for girls team gold followed by Lewis Central, Olathe North and Logan-Magnolia rounding out the Top 5.
Leading the way for Washburn was Molly Spader and Justice McBurney, who both finished second. Heidi Fraser, Maddy Blow, Lacey Middleton, Gabby Collins, Annie Gallegos, Madison Blanco, Emmerson Blanco, Ashely Schwarz, Elia Smith and Lily Davis were all in the Top 16.
Katie Biscoglia, who suffered her first loss of the season at the Donnybrook last week, took gold at 105 for Raccoon River-Northwest, with teammates Natalie Keller, Mya Van Beek, Quincy Cooper, Izzy Duncan, Addison McGinness, Ellie Hancock, Edie Collins, Naomi Templeman, Grace Rinehart and Reese Baxter all placing in the Top 10.
Keller made it to the 115-pound finals where she came up short of gold.
Joining Biscoglia on top of the podium from Iowa schools were Lewis Central’s Avaeh Smith, Emerson Gregg and Mahri Manz.
Other Iowans who finished as runners-up included Brooklyn DeRocher of Le Mars, Mackenzie Olson of Waverly, Mariaha Benedict of Fort Dodge, Teagan Carritt from Logan-Magnolia and Madison Wright from Lewis Central.
Complete results can be found on Track Wrestling.