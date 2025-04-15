Linn-Mar’s Abby Mecklenburg makes track and field history in long jump
There is a new all-time leader in the long jump in the state of Iowa for girls track and field. On Monday night, Linn-Mar’s Abby Mecklenburg became the first to surpass 20 feet in the event.
And she did it twice.
Mecklenburg went 20-3 on her second jump of the meet before clearing 20-8.25 to claim the title at the Hempstead Invitational in Dubuque. That broke the previous state record of 19-10.25 set by Lexus Lovan of Urbandale in 2014.
Prior to Mecklenburg, just 16 Iowa jumpers had cleared 19 feet in the long jump. The first happened in 1917 by Kay Bruce of Nishna Valley.
Mecklenburg, a junior, won the Class 4A long jump at state last year. She went 18-2.25 as a sophomore to secure gold. She also placed 11th in the event as a freshman at state.
Earlier this year, Mecklensburg went 19-6, which placed her second on the all-time list at the time.