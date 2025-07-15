Marion High School grad Owen Puk drafted by Washington Nationals
Former Marion High School standout and Cedar Rapids native Owen Puk became the second member of his family to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Puk, a native of Cedar Rapids, was selected by the Washington Nationals Monday night. His brother, AJ, was picked in 2016 by the Athletics.
In high school, Puk shined for Marion, helping them capture a state baseball championship in 2021 while being named all-state. That year, he was 6-0 on the mound with 55 strikeouts in 36-plus innings, sporting an earned run average of 1.54 while opponents hit just .103 off him.
Puk also hit .425 with three homers, 18 doubles and three triples, driving in 48 runs while scoring 41 times.
After missing the 2023 season with an injury, Puk made 28 appearances over the last two seasons with Florida International. He was 4-1 with 51 strikeouts over 12 starts this past year after logging 26 innings with 28 strikeouts in 2024.