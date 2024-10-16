Meet Iowa's best high school linebackers in 2024
The leaders of the defense typically are your linebackers. They not only control the run game, but can eliminate the short-to-intermediate passing attacks.
The players listed below are having an exceptional season from the linebacker position.
Here are some of the top linebackers around Iowa this fall:
Malachi Curvey, Ankeny Centennial, Senior
The future Kansas Jayhawk is playing for the Jaguars this fall after attending Waukee last year. He has 12 tackles with 4.5 for loss so far this year.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert, Senior
A dangerous threat on offense with the ball in his hands, the 6-foot-2 Hawthorne projects to be a linebacker at the next level for Iowa State. He has eight tackles for loss and 28 stops in all.
Jackson Wacha, Ballard, Senior
Regardless of the level of competition, when you have been credited with over 90 tackles already this year including 12 sacks, you are making headlines.
Kinnick Fahrenkrog, Sioux Central, Senior
Fahrenkrog has been all over the field, recording 82 tackles with six coming behind the line of scrimmage.
Dalton Mudderman, Kee, Senior
It’s hard to not be impressed by what Mudderman does on the field, as his 15.5 tackles for loss fill in nicely with his 40 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards on offense.
Mason Claus, Keokuk, Junior
This Claus delivers more than just one day a year, as he has almost 80 tackles with 11 for loss.
Gavin Clark, Twin Cedars, Junior
Clark is a constant pest on defense, recording seven sacks with 15 tackles for loss to go along with his 75 tackles.
Eli Szabo, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Senior
One of the key pieces to the turnaround at Jefferson, Szabo has 60-plus tackles with over 40 of them being solos.
Owen Dellinger, Cedar Falls, Senior
Currently the 5A leader in tackles, Dellinger moves well from sideline-to-sideline and can also get after it.
Andrew Price, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
The Price is always right when this senior locks in, as he has 41 tackles with 30 solos and 8.5 for loss.
Jacob Helgeson, Johnston, Senior
Opposing coaches are going to be happy to see Helgeson graduate, as the Dragon has been giving them nightmares for the past few years. He has almost 40 tackles on the season.
Gavin Sleezer, Alta-Aurelia, Senior
Sleezer has been a staple on defense for the Warriors, ranking among the team leaders in tackles this fall.
Noah Noland, Carlisle, Senior
Noland is a one-man machine, having made 53 of his 76 tackles on the season by himself to go along with 3.5 for loss.
Luke Argo, Davenport Assumption, Junior
It seems like Assumption always has an Argo on the field, with Luke being the latest. The junior has over 50 tackles and two sacks.
Landon Halverson, Humboldt, Senior
With double-digit tackles for loss, Halverson has been someone opposing offenses will need to scheme around moving forward.
Tate Bieret, Carroll Kuemper, Senior
Bieret can really cause problems on defense, having been in on almost 60 tackles. Of those, 51 have been solos to go along with 10 for loss including seven sacks.
Huxley Lingenfelter, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Sophomore
Already a two-year starter as just a sophomore, Lingenfelter presents great size and has shown his abilities with almost 50 tackles on the year including several behind the line of scrimmage.
Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee, Junior
Paulsrud stands out on offense from the QB position but he also is a fine linebacker, having recorded 10 tackles for loss among his 45 stops.
Dylan Manning, West Des Moines Dowling, Senior
The Maroons have plenty of talented and Manning is one of the brightest, with the majority of his tackles being solo stops.
Sam Beecher, Bettendorf, Senior
The Bulldogs are still standing tall in 5A as the lone unbeaten thanks in large part to their defense, which is led by Beecher.
Tate Wood, Independence, Senior
Wood gets all over the field in a heartbeat, making 73 tackles with 63 solo stops already this season.
Sam Dodge, Clear Lake, Junior
The Lions have plenty of standouts, and Dodge is right there with them, leading the team in tackles.
Bishop Garrigan, Ethan Marso, Junior
Keep an eye out for Marso heading into his senior season. He is a full-steam-ahead athlete that can disrupt any offense.