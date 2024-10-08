Meet Iowa's top girls cross country runners
Noelle Steines looks to make history this fall.
Steines, a senior at Tipton, has claimed each of the past three Class 1A state cross country titles while competing for Calamus-Wheatland. After the state meet last year, she enrolled at Tipton to conclude her prep career.
She is not the only returning state champion back this year, as Pella’s Marissa Ferebee won it all in 3A.
Here we highlight some of the top distance runners in the state. This is not a comprehensive list as there are hundreds of outstanding cross country athletes in Iowa.
Noelle Steines, Tipton, senior
After taking the state by storm as a ninth-grader, Steines has not let up. She won it all that year in 18:20 for Calamus-Wheatland in Class 1A before winning gold again as a sophomore and junior. She now competes in 2A for Tipton.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella, junior
Ferebee had herself a strong freshman campaign two years ago, placing fifth in 3A while running for the Dutch before taking off last season and winning gold.
Nakia Olivierre, Waterloo West, junior
Olivierre competed in 3A with Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR as a ninth-grader, placing 10th. She transferred to Waterloo West shortly after and was fourth last year in 18:01 in 4A.
Drew Beason, Ankeny, senior
It can be difficult to qualify for state all four years, but Beason has already knocked three of those rungs off for the Hawks in 4A. And she’s placed in the Top-15 each time highlighted by a fifth last fall in 18:06.
Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes, sophomore
Messerly made quite the first impression last year as a freshman, finishing sixth overall for DC-G in the 4A state race with a time of 18:10.
McKenna Montgomery, Albia, junior
After securing 12th her freshman season, Albia’s Montgomery ran to a runner-up in 2A in 18:35 last fall.
Mackenzie Wilson, Jesup, senior
Three Top-6 finishes at the state meet make Wilson a contender in 2A as she has gone from sixth to fourth to third.
Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan, senior
The returning 3A runner-up, Sonderman also was sixth two years ago and 16th her ninth-grade campaign.
Claire Helmers, Ames, senior
The 4A race is pretty open this year with several strong runners having graduated. Three-time Top-10 finisher Helmers would love to add a gold to her resume after placing eighth, seventh and 10th the past three seasons.
Anika Mohrhauser, Ankeny Centennial, senior
Mohrhauser is another returning three-time qualifier in 4A, having climbed the ladder by going from 39th as a freshman to 16th as a sophomore to ninth last year.
Audrina Jones, Sioux Center, sophomore
Jones is part of the new group of runners entering the prep ranks, as she was third in 3A for Sioux Center as a freshman.
Avery Rump, Fort Madison, junior
Two races at state have resulted in a pair of Top-8 finishes for Rump, including a fourth in 3A last fall.
Iris Dahl, Washington, junior
Dahl is two-for-two in terms of strong runs at the state meet, as the junior was fifth last year in 3A and placing seventh two seasons ago.
Ani Wedemeyer, Iowa City High, senior
Wedemeyer has consistently been in the thick of things, placing 31st as a freshman and 27th two years ago. Last season, she sprinted home in 4A in 12th place overall.
Addison Dabroski, Marion, junior
Dabroski made an impact her first time at state for Marion, placing sixth in 3A as a sophomore.
Lauren Krogman, Starmont West Central, sophomore
Another returning medalist in 2A is Krogman from Starmont, as the sophomore was sixth a season ago in her state debut.
Grace Berglund, Glenwood, sophomore
Berglund went out and earned eighth in 3A in her first state race.
Amelia Roe, Decorah, junior
Expect big things from Roe as she continues to grow after placing ninth in 3A last fall.
Emee Dani, Gilbert, sophomore
Dani made a splash in her state debut, finishing in 10th overall in 3A for the Tigers.
Raenna Henke, Clarinda, senior
Three years in and Henke has made it to Fort Dodge and state three times. She earned her best finish yet by placing seventh in 2A last year after finishing 21st and 39th.
Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah, senior
Egbert picked up her first medal by placing eighth in 2A last year after finishing 45th her sophomore season.
Scarlett Byrnes, Osage, junior
Byrns has qualified twice for the state meet, finishing 10th last year in 2A and 30th her freshman season.