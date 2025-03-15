MOC-Floyd Valley stuns Clear Lake, claims 3A state title
MOC-Floyd Valley played the ultimate spoiler on Friday in the Class 3A state championship game.
Carter Van Gelder and Blake Aalbers secured the win at the free throw line as the Dutchmen knocked off previously-unbeaten Clear Lake inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, 58-57.
Aalbers finished with 15 points while Owen Vander Pol added 13. Both Ahman Langton and Draeden Punt scored 11 as MOC-Floyd Valley withstood a 22-8 fourth quarter by the Lions.
Thomas Meyer, who is headed to the University of Iowa to play football, finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Carson Riser added 14 points.
The Dutchmen were on first in the first half, shooting 14 of 19 from the field with three 3-pointers. They dropped down to just 6-for-13 over the final 16 minutes with one made triple, but sank eight free throws.
Meyer, a senior, did all he could to mount the comeback, scoring seven points over the final eight minutes. Trevor Theobald hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and recorded a steal but there was no time to get a last-second shot off.