Montezuma star Brady Boulton sets record in big win for the Braves
Ask Brady Boulton’s teammates about his record-breaking performance this past Tuesday night and they would say he could have had more.
Boulton broke the Montezuma school record for most points in a game with 54 as the Braves earned a hard-fought win over Centerville, 78-67.
The junior was 18 of 28 from the field including a 6-for-10 effort from the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots as Montezuma improved to 8-1 on the season.
But it was the 12 of 16 performance from the free throw line that drew the attention of his teammates.
“It was great to get going early and hit some shots,” Boulton told High School Sports on SI. “But my teammates did a great job of finding me when I was hot, stepping up when they needed to in some big moments.
“However, they still made sure to let me know how many I would’ve had if I had made a couple more free throws.”
Montezuma trailed by one after the first quarter before outscoring the Big Reds in the second, 21-15, to gain a five-point advantage. After Centerville rallied in the third, the Braves would hold them off behind Boulton, who also had a big fall on the football field.
“Putting up a number like 54 is a goal I’ve had since I was growing up,” Boulton said. “It’s pretty special to have a night like I did scoring the ball and getting a good road win over a Class 3A team as well.”
Despite the good-nature ribbing by his fellow Braves, Boulton was complimentary of them.
“I’m extremely fortunate to have amazing teammates and coaches who trust in me to make plays and know that I have the same trust in them,” he said. “We have a lot of guys stepping into new roles this year and it’s been fun to see us all get comfortable and find an identity as the season goes on.
“We have a lot of guys who take pride in doing the dirty work and do whatever it takes to contribute on the team’s success night in and night out. We’ve become a really connected group and we’re looking to continue some of the early season success we’ve had in the last portion of the season coming up.”
As for the mark he topped, that was set by Trey Shearer with 48 points. In fact, Boulton was there the night Shearer, a current Truman State University senior playing for former Iowa Hawkeye star and Mason City all-stater Jeff Horner, set the mark.
“Trey is one of the best high school players I’ve been able to watch,” Boulton said. “I was pretty lucky to watch him play growing up and see him have the success he did (including leading the Braves to the 2021 state basketball championship). He not only set the standard for accomplishments but was a prime example of putting in the work necessary to get there.
“Trey has contributed to a lot of my success and been a great role model for me. I’ve been able to work out and play with him, and he’s always had an open door to talk about any questions I have. To break a record held by him is special because of how great of ap layer he was and the impact he had on basketball in Montezuma.
“(Shearer) was always the guy I looked up to and to now see that torch passed down through a record is something I’m very grateful for. It’s great to still stay in touch and talk about the game every once in a while as well.”
Boulton, who is averaging 32 points per game, and the Braves host PCM on Friday night.