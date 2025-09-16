More Conference Shuffling Among Iowa High School Programs
Another Iowa high school is switching conferences, as Carroll High School accepted an invitation to the ever-growing Hawkeye Ten Conference.
According to a report by KMA Sports, the Tigers approved the move at a school board meeting. They are currently members of the Raccoon River Conference, having joined the league during the 1994-95 season.
Conference Shuffling has Been a Hot Topic Around the Water Cooler this Offseason
Conferences in Iowa high school sports have been a hot topic over the summer, with several teams opting to leave for greener pastures.
All sports outside of football use conferences, as football takes on two-year district schedules instead.
Carroll has been with the Raccoon River Conference along with schools such as ADM, Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Boone, Carlisle, Gilbert, North Polk and Winterset since 2020 when the league expanded with the addition of Gilbert and North Polk.
Hawkeye Ten Conference will Look Very Different in Near Future
Meanwhile, the Hawkeye Ten Conference was founded back in 1930 with original members including Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah. Lewis Central, Red Oak and Shenandoah all have announced plans to depart.
Lewis Central will be joining the Missouri Rivers Activities Conference starting in 2026-27, with Red Oak and Shenandoah heading to the Western Iowa Conference no later than 2027-28.
Much of the decisions involving changing conferences come out of wanting to compete against similar sized schools. Many programs have seen drastic shifts in terms of enrollment, either up or down, recently.