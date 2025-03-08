Mount Vernon prevails in 3A, denies Wahlert first title
It was a season to remember for Mount Vernon, capped off by a 47-36 victory Friday night in the Class 3A championship game over Dubuque Wahlert.
Nothing came easy for the Mustangs (26-1), who had to fight off a Golden Eagle (21-5) team that just would not go away inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
With the win, Mount Vernon added to its only other previous title, which they captured in 2010 in 2A. They also reached the final round a year later in 3A, but were denied on the doorstep.
It was another grinding style of night, as Mount Vernon won in the semifinals, 35-34, after scoring 75 in the opening round.
Sydney Huber scored a game-high 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers and four rebounds to lead Mount Vernon, as Savanna Wright, Taylor Franck and Courtney Franck all added six.
Courtney Franck also had 12 rebounds and three assists with Chloe Meester chipping in six points and seven boards.
Dubuque Wahlert, playing in its first state title game, doubled its all-time state tournament wins this past week after having captured just one coming into the season.
Claire Lueken scored 10 and Olivia Donovan had nine with 13 rebounds for Wahlert.
The championship was the second one handed out on the night, as Johnston captured its second straight 5A title in the game before. The final three games of the season will take place Saturday.