New No. 1 named in 1A in latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings
Another new No. 1 has been named in Class 1A, as Council Bluffs St. Albert takes over the top spot in the latest girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Falcons knocked off Newell-Fonda, who dropped from No. 2 to three, with North Linn falling out of the top spot to second. Bishop Garrigan, the preseason No. 1, is fourth followed by Riceville and unbeaten Mount Ayr.
Mount Ayr is one of just 11 teams still undefeated as of the release.
Johnston (5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) all held firm at No. 1 in their respective classes.
Newcomers to the rankings this week include ADM in 4A, West Marshall and Des Moines Christian in 3A, Pocahontas Area and Shenandoah in 2A, and Coon Rapids-Bayard and Martensdale-St. Marys in 1A.
West Marshall made a giant leap, going from unranked to eighth.
Here is the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Waukee; 9. Cedar Falls; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Bettendorf; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Iowa City High; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Sioux Center; 6. Dallas Center-Grimes; 7. Norwalk; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 9. Pella; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 11. Carlisle; 12. Gilbert; 13. ADM; 14. Clear Creek-Amana; 15. Marion.
Dropped out: Storm Lake (15).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Forest City; 5. Spirit Lake; 6. Cherokee; 7. Williamsburg; 8. West Marshall; 9. Roland-Story; 10. Algona; 11. PCM; 12. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 13. West Delaware; 14. Monticello; 15. Des Moines Christian.
Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (12), Mid-Prairie (15).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. North Mahaska; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hinton; 5. Rock Valley; 6. Central Lyon; 7. Denver; 8. MVAOCOU; 9. Maquoketa Valley; 10. Westwood; 11. West Lyon; 12. Treynor; 13. Cascade; 14. Pocahontas Area; 15. Shenandoah.
Dropped out: Hudson (14), ACGC (15).
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Mount Ayr; 7. Montezuma; 8. Springville; 9. East Buchanan; 10. Lynnville-Sully; 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 13. Woodbine; 14. Saint Ansgar; 15. Martensdale-St. Marys.
Dropped out: Kee (8), Highland (14).