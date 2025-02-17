High School

Newest IHSAA official boys basketball rankings revealed

Cedar Falls maintains top spot in state’s biggest class

Dana Becker

Ankeny's Luke Anderson (5) reaches for the ball to keep possession on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School.
Ankeny's Luke Anderson (5) reaches for the ball to keep possession on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The newest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings have been revealed. 

Determined by former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff, the rankings are used to determine postseason assignments including state tournament seeding.

These are the final rankings of the year for Classes 2A and 1A.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. Linn-Mar; 3. Valley; 4. Waukee Northwest; 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 6. Dubuque Senior; 7. Ames; 8. Waukee; 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. Knoxville; 4. Ballard; 5. Storm Lake; 6. Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. ADM; 8. MOC-Floyd Valley; 9. Pella; 10. Clear Creek-Amana.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Grand View Christian; 6. Treynor; 7. Grundy Center; 8. Cascade; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. West Burlington.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. St. Edmond; 5. ACGC; 6. Gladbook-Renbeck; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbine; 10. Burlington Notre Dame.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa