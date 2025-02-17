Newest IHSAA official boys basketball rankings revealed
The newest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings have been revealed.
Determined by former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff, the rankings are used to determine postseason assignments including state tournament seeding.
These are the final rankings of the year for Classes 2A and 1A.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls; 2. Linn-Mar; 3. Valley; 4. Waukee Northwest; 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 6. Dubuque Senior; 7. Ames; 8. Waukee; 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. Knoxville; 4. Ballard; 5. Storm Lake; 6. Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. ADM; 8. MOC-Floyd Valley; 9. Pella; 10. Clear Creek-Amana.
Class 2A
1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Grand View Christian; 6. Treynor; 7. Grundy Center; 8. Cascade; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. West Burlington.
Class 1A
1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. St. Edmond; 5. ACGC; 6. Gladbook-Renbeck; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbine; 10. Burlington Notre Dame.