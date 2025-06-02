Newest Iowa high school baseball rankings released
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 4A in Iowa high school baseball this week, as Waukee has taken over the top spot.
In the preseason release from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, Iowa City High held the top spot in the state’s biggest classification. But following a 7-2 start by the Little Hawks, they have dropped to No. 5.
Waukee, meanwhile, has won 10 of 11 to begin the season, as Pleasant Valley is second followed by Sioux City East and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The other No. 1 teams include Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A).
Here are the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
(Week 2 Rankings)
Class 4A
1. Waukee; 2. Pleasant Valley; 3. Sioux City East; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 5. Iowa City High; 6. West Des Moines Valley; 7. Waukee Northwest; 8. Johnston; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Bettendorf.
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Dallas Center-Grimes; Indianola; Iowa City Liberty; Southeast Polk.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Marion; 3. Western Dubuque; 4. Pella; 5. Algona; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 7. Bishop Heelan; 8. Clear Creek-Amana; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Others receiving votes: Benton; Boone; North Polk; Oskaloosa; Saydel.
Class 2A
1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. West Lyon; 4. Northeast; 5. Unity Christian; 6. Van Meter; 7. New Hampton; 8. Wilton; 9. Chariton; 10. Mediapolis.
Others receiving votes: Dyersville Beckman; Grundy Center; Mid-Prairie; Sumner-Fredericksburg; West Marshall.
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Saint Ansgar; 3. North Linn; 4. Sigourney; 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6. Martensdale-St. Marys; 7. Bedford; 8. Lynnville-Sully; 9. Mason City Newman; 10. Don Bosco.
Others receiving votes: East Buchanan; Kee; Lake Mills; Wapsie Valley; Woodbine.