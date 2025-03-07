No. 1 goes down in 2A as Central Lyon, Hinton advance
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was upset Friday in the Class 2A semifinals inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Aubrey Metzger dominated the Rockets, scoring 22 points with 16 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists, leading Central Lyon to a 63-49 victory in the Iowa high school girls state tournament.
Danika Hoogendoorn had 12 and Shyanne Struckman scored 11, as Central Lyon is in the finals for the third time in the last four years. They won gold in 2013 in 1A, finishing second in 2022 and ‘23.
The loss snapped a 25-game win streak for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, who earned its first state tournament victory earlier this week. Molly Shafer had 14 points and Ava Eastlick added 13.
Central Lyon and Hinton will square off Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Hinton 51, Iowa City Regina 45
Unbeaten Hinton relied on a key play by star Sydney Doeschot to top Iowa City Regina and advance to the championship game, 51-45.
Doeschot’s three-point play late lifted the Blackhawks to a rematch with Central Lyon, who they topped in December, 67-60. Doeschot was 9 of 19 from the field for 24 points, adding seven rebounds and four assists.
Raelyn Kempema had 11 points with 14 rebounds while Karlyn Kovarna grabbed nine boards.
For Regina, Addie McLaughlin scored 19 and Morgan Miller added nine.