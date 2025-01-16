No change at the top of the latest Iowa girls basketball rankings
There was no change at the top of any class this week as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their latest girls basketball polls.
Johnston (5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) all remained at the head of the pack as the season continues to wind down.
Newcomers to the rankings this week include Carroll (4A), Solon (3A), Harlan (3A) and Mason City Newman (1A).
Iowa City West moved into the 5A Top 10, as did Iowa City High, while Williamsburg reached No. 5 in 3A.
Here is the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(Jan. 16, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Waukee; 9. Iowa City West; 10. Iowa City High; 11. Cedar Falls; 12. Iowa City Liberty; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Norwalk; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 9. Pella; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 11. Carlisle; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. ADM; 14. Carroll; 15. Gilbert.
Dropped out: Marion (15).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Forest City; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Spirit Lake; 7. Cherokee; 8. Roland-Story; 9. Algona; 10. PCM; 11. West Marshall; 12. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 13. Des Moines Christian; 14. Solon; 15. Harlan.
Dropped out: West Delaware (13); Monticello (14).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. North Mahaska; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hinton; 5. Rock Valley; 6. Central Lyon; 7. Denver; 8. MVAOCOU; 9. Maquoketa Valley; 10. Westwood; 11. West Lyon; 12. Treynor; 13. Cascade; 14. Shenandoah; 15. Pocahontas Area.
Dropped out: None.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Mount Ayr; 7. Montezuma; 8. Springville; 9. East Buchanan; 10. Lynnville-Sully; 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 13. Martensdale-St. Marys; 14. Mason City Newman; 15. Saint Ansgar.
Dropped out: Woodbine (13).