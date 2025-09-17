Nolan Kriegel Adding Name to Iowa High School Football Record Books
For Nolan Kriegel, the end zone is like a second home on the football field.
Kriegel, a junior at Iowa Valley High School, has already scored 27 touchdowns, with the scores coming through four different ways.
In an 83-64 victory over eight-player contender Montezuma last Friday night, Kriegel accounted for 10 touchdowns, with nine coming on offense. His total now places him in a tie for second all-time in Iowa high school football for eight-player with Nate Meier of Fremont-Mills, Willy Westberry from Melcher-Dallas and Tim Seils of Charter Oak-Ute.
The single-game all-time record for eight-player total touchdowns is 11 set by Clayton Kiefer from Wayne, Corydon back in 2014.
Kriegel’s total is the most in a game since 2019 when Shae Summerfield of New London scored nine against Montezuma. Last year, the Iowa Valley star scored eight in a game to place his name in a tie for 11th on the record list.
He ran for 353 yards on 36 attempts vs. Montezuma, scoring nine rushing TDs with a kickoff return accounting for the 10th.
Iowa Valley Standout is Constantly Scoring Touchdowns
Through four games this year, Kriegel has completed 16 of 23 passes for 301 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has rushed the ball 82 times for 899 yards and 21 touchdowns, caught a 54-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff for another score.
He has 10.5 tackles, with three for loss on defense while handling return duties and scoring seven two-point conversions.
Iowa Valley plays host to HLV/TC this Friday night for Homecoming before traveling to Winfield-Mt Union to close out September. They lost a game vs. Lone Tree after the school canceled its season, playing English Valleys and WACO to conclude the regular season.
Kriegel, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds, is a four-sport athlete at Iowa Valley. He has taken in gameday visits to both Iowa and Iowa State this fall.
Nolan Kriegel Threatening Career Touchdown Record List
For his career, Kriegel has 88 rushing, receiving and return touchdowns, a number that moves up to 123 when including his passing scores.
In terms of the state career touchdown mark for eight-player, just rushing, receiving and return touchdowns are counted. Spieker holds the record for most scores that way with 150, as the Top 15 currently cuts off at 93.
With a year-plus left to go in his career, Kriegel has a great shot at climbing into the Top 5.