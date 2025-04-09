North Polk football: 2025 schedule for defending Class 4A state champions revealed
The North Polk football team made history last fall, capturing the first state championship. Now, the Comets enter 2025 as the one everybody is trying to knock from the top in Class 4A.
Along with a Week 4 rematch against Pella, who North Polk bested last year in the finals, the schedule features five other playoff qualifiers.
One of those is up first in Lewis Central, who reached the semifinals. In fact, the first five opponents all advanced to the postseason last year in Newton, ADM, Pella and Ballard.
Meanwhile, Bondurant-Farrar was on the cusp of a spot in the playoffs, as that who the Comets will face to begin October. The final three games include Des Moines North, Carlisle and playoff qualifier Gilbert to conclude things.
North Polk will be replacing several key players including dual-threat quarterback Nathan Feldmann and running back BJ Tate. Feldmann accounted for over 2,700 yards of total offense and 38 touchdowns while Tate ran for 1,356 and 16 scores.
James Armstrong saw limited snaps under center but did rush for 52 yards on just six carries. Benjamin Glasgow and Coen Spurgeon are the leading returning receivers while the defense will rely on Glasgow, Bryce Burke, Brady Cathcart, Mason Acerman, Micah Sands, Chase Miller and a host of youngsters.
Complete schedules can be found on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website.
2025 NORTH POLK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 at Lewis Central
Sept. 5 Newton
Sept. 12 ADM
Sept. 19 at Pella
Sept. 26 Ballard
Oct. 3 at Bondurant-Farrar
Oct. 10 Des Moines North
Oct. 17 Carlisle
Oct. 24 at Gilbert