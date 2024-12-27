North Scott QB Chase Smth commits to Iowa State football
North Scott standout quarterback Chase Smith has committed to Matt Campbell and Iowa State to continue his football career.
Smith led the Lancers to the Class 4A state semifinals this past fall, going 9-3 overall. He finished with 2,362 yards passing and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions, completing over 67 percent of his throws.
“I am proud and excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University to pursue my academic and athletic future,” Smith posted on X. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way: my coaches, my teammates and my family. Thank you for pushing me to be the player and person I have become. Roll Clones!”
Along with his strong numbers in the air, Smith also showed his athleticism by rushing 61 times for 280 yards and three more touchdowns. He even caught an 11-yard TD pass during the season.
In his junior season with North Scott as the backup to Kyler Gerardy, Smith threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns, adding 109 yards and two scores with his legs.