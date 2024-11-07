North Scott’s Chase Smith has one goal in mind: to bring home a state football championship
North Scott’s Chase Smith knew his opportunity to direct the Lancer offense would come. He just had to remain patient and continue to prepare for that day.
Smith now has his team on the doorstep of a spot in the Class 4A state football semifinals, as they take on Decorah this Friday night.
After serving as a backup to Kyler Gerardy last year and seeing the Lancers reach this very same round, Smith and his teammates are focused on the task at hand.
“My mental mindset is just about the play that’s going on,” Smith said. “There’s going to be adversity but you can’t dwell on your mistakes. You just gotta flush it and go on to the next play.”
The Lancers moved to 8-2 with a 26-7 victory last week over Western Dubuque, the team that ended their season in 2023. Smith was extremely accurate, hitting on 22 of 26 for 246 yards with a pair of touchdowns to classmate Cash Bowe in what would be the final time competing at home.
“The playoff atmosphere was good,” Smith said. “We really felt it in the crowd and that kept us going. We treated it now we would any other game so that we wouldn’t get ahead of ourselves.”
Now, North Scott hits the road to tackle Decorah, who is one of the last few undefeated teams left at 10-0 on the year. The winner advances to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and is two wins away from hoisting the state trophy.
“We’re looking to bring another state championship home, which is something that’s only been done once in Lancer football history,” Smith said. “It’s been a great journey so far and we’re not done yet.”
As a junior, Smith threw for 306 yards with five touchdowns while completing 29 of 48. He also ran for 109 yards and a pair of scores. He has pushed those numbers out of the water this season, throwing for 1,901 yards while completing 67 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Smith is also the third-leading rusher on the team, racking up 275 yards and three more scores while attracting the attention of Div. I programs Marist College and Charleston Southern. He has received offers from both, along with several Div. II teams.
North Scott won its only state football title in 2020, defeating Harlan in the 3A final. They have gone 34-9 since that season, and have won at least eight games every year since 2016.