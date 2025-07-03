Norwalk Talent Makes College Decision Official By Committing
Norwalk High School gets one more season of the super-talented Eli Robbins. From there, he is off to Iowa City to become an Iowa Hawkeye.
With a simple two-word message on social media Wednesday, Robbins made his commitment to the Hawkeyes official.
A member of the Class of 2026, Robbins is coming off a productive season that saw him record 589 yards receiving and 325 yards rushing. He scored 13 touchdowns on offense and even completed 17 of 28 for 216 yards and two more scores.
Robbins also had 28.5 tackles, with 28 of those being recorded as solo stops while picking off four passes with a pick-six.
As a sophomore, Robbins caught 53 passes for over 800 yards with six touchdowns, rushing for over 100 yards and five more scores. He is also a state track and field participant, running on two relays for the Warriors.