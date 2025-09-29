High School

Top Iowa High School Wrestling Prospect Makes Commitment

Bettendorf’s Cody Trevino will wrestle for Nate Carr, Davidson

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk’s Wil Oberbroeckling and Bettendorf’s Cody Trevino wrestle during their 138-pound wrestling 3A boys state Semi-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Southeast Polk’s Wil Oberbroeckling and Bettendorf’s Cody Trevino wrestle during their 138-pound wrestling 3A boys state Semi-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Iowa high school wrestling prospect has made his college decision official, as Bettendorf High School standout Cody Trevino has committed to Davidson, he announced via social media.

Trevino, who will be a senior this coming winter on the mats for the Hawks, is a three-time medalist having placed in Class 3A each of his three high school seasons.

While he did not make the cut for the top wrestlers by High School on SI in the preseason national rankings, Trevino was listed as an honorable mention.

The Bettendorf lineup this year will also feature Jake Knight, who committed to Illinois back in July after previously committing to Oklahoma.

Cody Trevino will Wrestle for Former Iowa State Standout

There will be a strong Iowa connection for Trevino at Davidson, as the program is led by head coach Nate Carr Jr. 

Carr started his college wrestling career at Iowa Central, a powerhouse on the junior college circuit that has produced the likes of Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez, Colby Covington and many, many others. 

At Iowa Central, Carr was a national champion, transferring to Iowa State where he was a two-year regular for the Cyclones. His brother, David Carr, was a national champion competing at Iowa State and his dad, David Carr, Sr., was a three-time NCAA champion and Olympic bronze medalist.

Carr enters his third season leading the Wildcats, as he has coached 48 NCAA qualifiers, 11 All-Americans, two NCAA finalists and a national champion.

