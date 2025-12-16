On Tap: Pair Of Top Games Grace Iowa High School Basketball Docket
Two games are set featuring four of the top boys and girls basketball teams in Iowa on Tuesday night.
In Waukee, Waukee Northwest welcomes in intra-city rival Waukee for a boys showdown while two-time defending Class 5A girls state champion Johnston takes on Dowling Catholic.
The Wolves, ranked No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings, reached the 4A state finals a year ago. They are 4-0 on the year, having picked up wins over Johnston, defending state champion Valley, Urbandale and Ankeny Centennial.
Led by Nebraska commit Colin Rice and Illinois commit Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest has all the tools to make another deep posting season. Rice is averaging 26 poins per game on 56 percent shooting from the floor and 11 rebounds while Davis adds 15 points and 11 rebounds on 65 percent shooting.
Mack Heitland, who led the football team to the state semifinals this past fall, adds 11 points. Isaiah Oliver, the son of former Iowa basketball star Dean Oliver and a Hawkeye football commit, adds 5.5 assists and four rebounds.
On the other side stands Waukee, ranked third behind Waukee Northwest and Cedar Falls, and also 4-0 on the season. The Warriors are paced by Texas A&M two-spot commit Evan Jacobson, who is scoring 17 points per game with seven rebounds. Pete Craig, a sophomore, add 13.5 points and 10 rebounds, as senior Jai White chips in 12 points.
Since 2021, these two have played eight times, with each winning four meetings. Waukee Northwest won the most recent, 67-64, snapping a three-game run by Waukee.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. and stream live on YouTube.
Johnston-Dowling Catholic Collide In Girls Title Game Rematch
The meeting between the No. 1 Dragons and second-ranked Maroons will serve as a rematch from the 5A title game last year, won by Johnston.
Led by Notre Dame commit Jenica Lewis, the Dragons have won 58 consecutive games. Lewis is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and over three assists per game, as Kelli Kalb adds 13 points and Arianna Phillips nearly 11.
For the Maroons, Katie Muller leads at 19.4 points per game followed by Ellie Muller at 15 with 11 rebounds. Ellie Muller is a Missouri commit for basketball.
Dowling Catholic leads the series since 2007, 23-22, but Johnston has won each of the past six meetings and 12 of the last 13 overall. That includes a 55-44 win in the finals a season ago.