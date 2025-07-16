State softball: Final three brackets set for Rogers Park
Monday saw the Class 1A and 2A state tournament fields get set, as Tuesday featured regional finals in 3A, 4A and 5A around Iowa high school softball.
With that, we now know the brackets for all five classes when the state tournament begins next week in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park. The action begins early Monday, July 21 and concludes Friday, July 25. Title games take place both Thursday, July 24 and on the fifth and final day.
Defending champions Pleasant Valley in 5A and Williamsburg in 3A each secured convincing regional titles to return.
Joining Pleasant Valley in 5A will be Ankeny Centennial, Linn-Mar, Cedar Falls, Dowling Catholic, Waukee Northwest, Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley.
In 4A, a new champion will be crowned after Carlisle was eliminated in the regional semifinals. Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier is the favorite with ADM, Dallas Center-Grimes, North Scott, Western Dubuque, North Polk, Norwalk and Pella rounding out the field.
Looking to top Williamsburg will be 3A qualifiers Dubuque Wahlert, Albia, Center Point-Urbana, PCM, Washington, West Liberty and Estherville-Lincoln Central.
Here are the results from regional finals held on Tuesday night:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
(Results from Tuesday, July 15)
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert 9, West Delaware 3
- Albia 5, Centerville 2
- Center Point-Urbana 6, Mount Vernon 4
- PCM 13, Missouri Valley 5
- Washington 6, Davenport Assumption 4
- West Liberty 7, West Marshall 2
- Williamsburg 9, Eagle Grove 0
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Algona 2 (12 inn.)
Class 4A
- ADM 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
- Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Creston 2
- North Scott 5, Clear Creek-Amana 1
- Western Dubuque 4, Fort Dodge 1
- North Polk 6, Boone 5
- Norwalk 12, Oskaloosa 0
- Pella 5, Gilbert 0
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Class 5A
- Ankeny Centennial 12, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3
- Linn-Mar 8, Iowa City Liberty 2
- Cedar Falls 7, Iowa City High 6
- Dowling Catholic 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4
- Waukee Northwest 2, Ottumwa 0
- Pleasant Valley 6, Muscatine 1
- Southeast Polk 3, Ankeny 2
- West Des Moines Valley 4, Waukee 1