One of Iowa’s largest high schools has two key coaching vacancies
One of the biggest high schools in Iowa will see change at the top of their high school basketball programs in 2025-26. Both the boys and girls head coaches at Ankeny Centennial have announced they will leave those positions.
Scott DeJong won seven state championships combined at Ankeny and Centennial, including one with the Jaguars. The legendary head coach told Keith Murphy that he will retire following a 17-8 season that ended in the Class 5A state tournament at the hands of eventual winner Johnston.
Ankeny Centennial has not had a losing record in the Bound-era, winning 20-plus games three times since 2013-14. The Jaguars reached the state semifinals twice in the last three years, with the state title coming in 2016.
Bob Fontana decision was made public in a social media post by the program. Ankeny Centennial finished this past season 5-17 overall, the first losing record since 2018-19.
The Jaguars had won at least 12 games five straight years and 10 times since 2013-14, including a 24-3 mark in 2019-20. Fontana led the program for the past 12 years and was the state of Iowa recipient of the John Wooden Legacy Coach of the Year award in 2025.
Fontana was the only coach in the history of the program.
Ankeny Centennial is the seventh-largest school in Iowa behind the likes of West Des Moines Valley, Johnston and Southeast Polk.