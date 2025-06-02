One of Iowa’s top football prospects reveals his college final four
Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Louisville have made the cut for one of Iowa’s top high school football prospects.
Those four programs from the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and ACC are who Jayden McGregory of West Des Moines Valley is considering. McGregory, who will be a senior this fall for the defending Class 5A state runner-up Tigers, will make his final decision on July 7.
A dual-sport athlete, McGregory is considered a four-star prospect by several outlets as a safety. He checks in at 6-foot-2 and almost 200 pounds with a 77-inch wingspan.
Last year, McGregory had 13.5 tackles with 12 solo stops, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, one punt return for a touchdown, 19 receptions for 173 yards and a TD, and ran for 65 yards on just four carries for Valley, who lost to Southeast Polk in the finals.
McGregory also helped the basketball team secure a third consecutive 4A state championship this past winter.
He has official visits lined up in June with Missouri, Kansas and Louisville, having visited Minnesota late last month. Other schools who offered McGregory include Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Iowa and Tennessee.