Opening day at Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in the books
A busy day of action on the mats saw plenty of interesting results on Friday as the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic got underway from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
With teams from six states in action, Lincoln East out of Nebraska took the overnight lead in the boys team standings vs. Kearney of Nebraska. Washburn Rural, Grand Island, Blue Valley, Bennington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Columbus, Atlantic and Brandon Valley round out the Top 10.
Iowa schools Iowa City West, North Scott and Fort Dodge are just outside of that looking in along with Lewis Central and defending meet champion Waukee Northwest.
Washburn, who won it last season, holds a slim lead over runner-up from a year ago Raccoon River-Northwest for the girls team lead, scoring 170.5 points to 169 for RR-N. Lewis Central, Millard West, Platte County, Millard South, Olathe North, Le Mars, Kearney and Grand Island round out the Top 10.
Two wrestlers finished the day with five falls each, as Taj Wilson from Kearney and Mason Masters of Millard North paced the fields. Brayden Canoyer from Waverly and Landen Kocher-Munoz of Washburn Rural each had four technical falls.
Joseph Monge of Lewis Central had the fastest fall for the boys at six seconds, which was matched by Sofia Hoegemeyer from Millard West for the girls. Justin Avila of Iowa City West and Mariaha Benedict of Fort Dodge each scored pins in under 10 seconds with Bryce Williams of Waukee Northwest, Kerene Panya of Le Mars and Blake Samuelson from Olathe North earning falls in exactly 10 seconds.
For the girls, Maycee Peacher of Bennington, Karoline Kendall from Blue Valley and Edie Collins of Raccoon River-Northwest were among a handful who scored four falls, with each of their matches ending in under five minutes total.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will all take place on Saturday, along with consolation round matches in all weight divisions.
Complete results can be found on Track Wrestling.