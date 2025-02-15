Opening night of Iowa boys state swim championships hit the pool
Prelims in eight events set stage for big Saturday in the pool
The Iowa boys high school state swim championships dove head-first into the pool on Friday with preliminary heats in eight events.
Finals will begin Saturday from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City at 12:30 p.m.
Preliminary races helped fill the eight-person A final in the 200 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 100 back and 100 breast. Those events will all have championship races on Saturday along with the 200 medley relay, 200 free para, 50 free para, 100 free para, 200 free relay, 100 back para, 100 breast para and 400 free relay.
Complete results from the prelim races can be found here.
