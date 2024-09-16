High School

Pella (Iowa) distance standout Marissa Ferebee makes history

Ferebee put her name in the Iowa cross country history books Thursday, becoming the second girl to record a time under 17 minutes

Dana Becker

Pella's Marissa Ferebee runs the 3A 3000 meter final during the Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Des Moines.
Pella's Marissa Ferebee runs the 3A 3000 meter final during the Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marissa Ferebee put her name in the Iowa cross country history books Thursday, becoming the second girl to record a time under 17 minutes.

Ferebee, a defending state champion from Pella, set a record with a clocking of 16:38 in winning the Gilbert Invitational. The event was held at the Iowa State University course.

The mark topped that set by Paityn Noe from Gilbert of 16:48 at the 2022 state meet in Fort Dodge. Noe now competes for the University of Arkansas.

Ferebee, a junior, will next compete on Monday, Sept. 16 in Ballard.

Published
Dana Becker

DANA BECKER

Home/Iowa