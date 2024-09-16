Pella (Iowa) distance standout Marissa Ferebee makes history
Marissa Ferebee put her name in the Iowa cross country history books Thursday, becoming the second girl to record a time under 17 minutes.
Ferebee, a defending state champion from Pella, set a record with a clocking of 16:38 in winning the Gilbert Invitational. The event was held at the Iowa State University course.
The mark topped that set by Paityn Noe from Gilbert of 16:48 at the 2022 state meet in Fort Dodge. Noe now competes for the University of Arkansas.
Ferebee, a junior, will next compete on Monday, Sept. 16 in Ballard.
