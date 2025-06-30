Pella’s Harrison Mullens makes his college football decision
Harrison Mullens had options for his college future. But in the end, football and South Dakota State University won out.
Mullens, part of the Class of 2026 at Pella High School, committed to the Jackrabbits recently. He is listed as an athlete, having played on both sides of the ball for the Dutch, who were Class 4A state runners-up a year ago.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Mullens had 31 receptions for 610 yards with eight touchdowns. He led Pella in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and average per reception at just under 20 yards. On defense, Mullens had 10.5 tackles.
"After extensive deliberation, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University," Mullens posted on social media. "I am thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the gifts to glorify him through sport. I am grateful for all of the teachers, coaches, mentors and teammates that have instructed and encouraged me throughout my life.
Last winter, he helped the Dutch basketball team, scoring 125 points with 26 made 3-pointers in 25 games played. Mullens also ran track, as Pella finished second overall. He was the runner-up in the 400, placed fifth in the 100, third on the sprint medley relay and fifth on the 4x200.
Mullens, who qualified for the Drake Relays, set school records in the 100, 200, 400 and on both the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.