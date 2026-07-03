Perennial State Football Contender Valley Looking To Get Back To Top In 2026

For West Des Moines Valley football, competing for state championships is the norm.

Under legendary head coach Gary Swenson, the Tigers have won six championships and reached the finals several other times. They have never missed the playoffs, becoming one of the more dominant and consistent programs in state history.

But Valley has not won it all since 2014, the longest drought for Swenson and the team.

They hope to change all of that this coming fall after going 9-3 a season ago and advancing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 5A State Football semifinals.

Valley Opens 2026 Season With Defending Champion Dowling Catholic

As usual, the schedule will be another daunting task, as the Tigers begin the 2026 campaign with defending Class 5A state champion and long-time rival Dowling Catholic. That epic game will take place on Friday, August 28.

Last year, Valley knocked off Dowling Catholic in the regular season, with the Maroons gaining revenge in the playoffs.

From there, Waukee Northwest comes to Valley Stadium as the Class 5A state semifinalist, led by Mack Heitland.

High School On SI Iowa has the Tigers pegged fifth in the early preseason Top 25, with Dowling Catholic first and Waukee Northwest third.

Things get a little easier compared to that start in terms of the schedule, but not by much. A trip to Urbandale is followed up by home games vs. Waukee and Indianola. Valley heads to Ankeny Centennial on the first Football Friday in October before closing out the season at home vs. Sioux City North and Ankeny while heading to Des Moines Lincoln.

One benefit to the schedule is not a lot of travel, as the Tigers will remain in central Iowa throughout.

Who Replaces Starting Quarterback Drake DeGroote?

One key loss will be quarterback Drake DeGroote, as the multi-year starter has moved on. DeGroote threw for just under 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, running for almost 500 more and seven scores.

Holden Cathcart had 11 pass attempts and two touchdowns as a sophomore while Fitz Carpenter was 4 of 8 for 28 yards as a junior.

Whoever takes snaps will have the benefit of leading rusher Blake Dorenkamp back. As a junior, Dorenkamp rushed for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging over five per carry. Jayden Lowe-Mcquist, Nathius Akuar and Carpenter all had strong numbers on the ground.

Jayden McGregory and Jayden Brown have also graduated, with Owen Woods and Brayden Schoeberl the leading returning receivers. Dorenkamp is also capable in the passing game after making 22 receptions for 206 yards.

New Faces On The Defense For Valley

Benjamin Booth returns after recording 42 tackles a year ago, as he had 14 for loss and registered five quarterback sacks. The rest of the defense will be a lot of new faces, as the Tigers graduated several starters.

Max Anderson had 23 tackles as a junior while Samuel Roemmich, Alec McClinton and Luke Schaben are among those who were in on plays throughout the year.

Conley Harne made six field goals and was 47 of 50 on extra-point attempts, recording 28 touchbacks on kickoffs as a junior.

2026 West Des Moines Valley High School Football Schedule

Aug. 28 - at Dowling Catholic

Sept. 4 - vs. Waukee Northwest

Sept. 11 - at Urbandale

Sept. 18 - vs. Waukee

Sept. 25 - vs. Indianola

Oct. 2 - at Ankeny Centennial

Oct. 9 - vs. Sioux City North

Oct. 16 - vs. Ankeny

Oct. 22 - at Des Moines Lincoln