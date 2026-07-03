Johnston Ready For Strong 2026 On The Football Field After Winning Eight Games

On the heels of an eight-win football season in 2025, Johnston put together a school year to remember.

The Dragons advanced to the finals in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 4A State Basketball Tournament and are in the thick of things when it comes to the upcoming postseason baseball tournament.

Johnston made its way to the Class 5A state quarterfinals where they were narrowly defeated by West Des Moines Valley, 28-21.

Dragons Might Have The Toughest Schedule In The State

Johnston prepares for the 2026 season where they will open up play against Waukee, a state contender in its own right. From there, they get defending Class 5A state champion and High School On SI Iowa preseason No. 1 Dowling Catholic at home, followed by Ames and 2025 state runner-up Iowa City Liberty.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Ankeny follow before a date with Sioux City East , another Top 5 team in the High School On SI Iowa state power rankings . Former Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk and Des Moines Roosevelt conclude the regular season.

Johnston’s Offense In Good Hands With Trevin Helming

While many of the top Class 5A contenders are breaking in new quarterbacks this fall, the Dragons return their starter in Trevin Helming.

As a junior, Helming completed 130 of 213 passes for 1,895 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had just three interceptions, adding two rushing scores to his total.

Joining Helming in the backfield will be leading rusher Emri Jones, a member of that state runner-up basketball team. Jones sprinted to 811 yards on the ground with 11 scores, as Dante Davis is also back after piling up 157 yards on just 26 totes.

Helming shared the ball last year, which should help him enter the fall with more confidence than ever. Tino Daye, Jr. has graduated, but Henry Clevenger, Kanaan Reinders and Bryce Beachem all return, as Clevenger had 328 yards and Reinders caught five touchdowns.

Rebuilding the offensive line will be a focal point in the preseason after the graduation of Cohen Vannausdle, Colton McClish, Nathan Marshall and Max Mincks. Evan Behrens, who had 26 pancake blocks, is back, along with Luke Iles, Jack Stover and Asher Bailey.

Defense Forced 19 Turnovers, Scored Three TDs Last Year

The Dragons were tough on defense against some of the best offenses in the state last year, picking off 13 passes and recovering six fumbles. They had two interception returns for scores and also recovered a fumble for another TD.

Top tacklers Owen Hupfer, Zachary Grider, Stover and Elijah Anglo are all set to return, as Hupfer had almost 60 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. Stover had four quarterback sacks.

Ricky Solis Downing will again handle kicking duties after going 9-for-12 on field goals and 40-for-42 on extra-point attempts. He also had touchbacks on 22 of his 56 kickoffs.

2026 Johnston High School Football Schedule

Aug. 28 - at Waukee

Sept. 4 - vs. Dowling Catholic

Sept. 11 - vs. Ames

Sept. 18 - at Iowa City Liberty

Sept. 25 - vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Oct. 2 - vs. Ankeny

Oct. 9 - at Sioux City East

Oct. 16 - vs. Southeast Polk

Oct. 23 - at Des Moines Roosevelt