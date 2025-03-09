Predicting every game, champion of the Iowa boys state tournament
Well, our girls predictions did not go so hot, as we predicted two champions but did have half of the teams in the finals correct from last week.
This week will be the boys taking to the court inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the crowning of four state champions on Friday.
Class 4A tips off on Monday with all four quarterfinals including two-time defending state champion Valley in action. Half of the 3A field will conclude opening day and kick-start things on Tuesday along with all of 2A.
On Wednesday, it is 1A’s turn along with the semifinals in 4A. Thursday will be the remaining six semifinal games with the finals tipping at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Here are game-by-game predictions for each classification with complete brackets being available on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website:
IOWA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Waukee Northwest
Cedar Falls over Dubuque Senior
Waukee over Linn-Mar
Valley over Ames
Semifinals
Cedar Falls over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Valley over Waukee
Championship
Valley over Cedar Falls
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Clear Lake over Central DeWitt
Storm Lake over ADM
Cedar Rapids Xavier over Knoxville
MOC-Floyd Valley over Ballard
Semifinals
Clear Lake over Storm Lake
Cedar Rapids Xavier over MOC-Floyd Valley
Championship
Clear Lake over Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Western Christian over Jesup
Grand View Christian over Treynor
West Lyon over Union
Grundy Center over Unity Christian
Semifinals
Grand View Christian over Western Christian
West Lyon over Grundy Center
Championship
Grand View Christian over West Lyon
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
North Linn over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Bellevue Marquette over Remsen St. Mary’s
Madrid over Boyden-Hull
St. Edmond over Woodbine
Semifinals
Bellevue Marquette over North Linn
Madrid over St. Edmond
Championship
Madrid over Bellevue Marquette