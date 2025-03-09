High School

Predicting every game, champion of the Iowa boys state tournament

Action begins on Monday in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena

Dana Becker

Valley's Trevin Jirak and the Tigers are back in the Class 4A field.
Valley's Trevin Jirak and the Tigers are back in the Class 4A field. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, our girls predictions did not go so hot, as we predicted two champions but did have half of the teams in the finals correct from last week.

This week will be the boys taking to the court inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the crowning of four state champions on Friday.

Class 4A tips off on Monday with all four quarterfinals including two-time defending state champion Valley in action. Half of the 3A field will conclude opening day and kick-start things on Tuesday along with all of 2A. 

On Wednesday, it is 1A’s turn along with the semifinals in 4A. Thursday will be the remaining six semifinal games with the finals tipping at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Here are game-by-game predictions for each classification with complete brackets being available on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website:

IOWA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Waukee Northwest

Cedar Falls over Dubuque Senior

Waukee over Linn-Mar

Valley over Ames

Semifinals

Cedar Falls over Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Valley over Waukee

Championship

Valley over Cedar Falls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Clear Lake over Central DeWitt

Storm Lake over ADM

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Knoxville

MOC-Floyd Valley over Ballard

Semifinals

Clear Lake over Storm Lake

Cedar Rapids Xavier over MOC-Floyd Valley

Championship

Clear Lake over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Western Christian over Jesup

Grand View Christian over Treynor

West Lyon over Union

Grundy Center over Unity Christian

Semifinals

Grand View Christian over Western Christian

West Lyon over Grundy Center

Championship

Grand View Christian over West Lyon

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

North Linn over Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Bellevue Marquette over Remsen St. Mary’s

Madrid over Boyden-Hull

St. Edmond over Woodbine

Semifinals

Bellevue Marquette over North Linn

Madrid over St. Edmond

Championship

Madrid over Bellevue Marquette

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa