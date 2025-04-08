High School

Prep football schedules released: What are some key Week 1 games on the docket

With the release of the prep football schedules, we look at some of the key Week 1 games

Dana Becker

Drake DeGroote is back for his senior season at Valley after helping the Tigers reach the Class 5A finals last year.
Outside of the start of fall practice or the actual kickoff of Friday Night Lights, there isn’t a much better day in high school football than when schedules get released.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association did just that for us, offering complete schedules for both the upcoming season and 2026. Now, we know the dates and the games to keep an eye on as we move closer and closer to kickoff.

Here are some of the key Week 1 games that I’m sure we all will be talking more and more about come August.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1 GAMES OF INTEREST

Dowling at Valley

  • The battle for West Des Moines will once again feature two 5A giants who believe they have what it takes to make it a run to gold. The Tigers feature Jayden McGregory and Drake DeGroote, while the Maroons counter with Joey Nahas and Ryan Bobo.

Iowa City West at Iowa City High

  • West and City High are set to tangle for the 57th time in the Battle of the Boot. last year, the Little Hawks claimed a 40-39 victory with a successful two-point conversion late. Many of those key faces have graduated, but Dawson Kahl is back for City High after rushing for 941 yards and 17 TDs. West will be relying on Butali Butali and Campbell Janis, who had over 1,000 yards and nine scores last year.

Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

  • As the only team to win a 5A title since the class was created, the Rams come in off a somewhat surprising run by their own standards. Austin Mart will likely be the new quarterback with Drew Thompson and Teague Cantrall playing major roles. 

Waterloo West at Waterloo East

  • These two long-time rivals will soon merge into one consolidated school, ending an incredible rivalry that dates back generations. Until that time, you can bet they will put on a show to try and one-up the other.

Cedar Falls at Iowa City Liberty

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan

Cedar Rapids Xavier at North Scott

North Polk at Lewis Central

Davenport Assumption at Solon

Algona at Spirit Lake

OABCIG at Ridge View

Aplington-Parkersburg at Grundy Center

