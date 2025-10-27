Previewing 2A Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 kicks off this Friday night in Class 2A after opening round playoff games last week cut us to this point.
High School on SI is here to present a look at the 2A round of 16, predicting who will advance while showcasing some of the top players on each team.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for 2A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 26, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Playoffs
Pod A
OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic
- Winner: Kuemper Catholic
- Kuemper Catholic Key Player: Brock Badding directs the high-scoring offense, completing 70 percent of his passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
- OABCIG Key Player: Jaxx DeJean is a multi-purpose threat, recording 361 yards receiving, 197 yards rushing and even 149 yards passing while making 16 tackles on defense.
Unity Christian at Cherokee
- Winner: Cherokee
- Cherokee Key Player: Jaxon Paulsrud has over 2,100 yards, running for 1,446 and passing for 786. He has 23 rushing scores and seven more in the air.
- Unity Christian Key Player: Dylan Bosma has recorded over 1,600 yards in the air and nearly 300 yards rushing, tossing 12 TDs and running in seven more.
Pod B
Pella Christian at PCM
- Winner: PCM
- PCM Key Player: Gavin Steenhoek is averaging 23 yards per reception, hauling in 30 passes for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Pella Christian Key Player: Brecken Ritzert has thrown for 954 yards and ran for 660, tossing 13 touchdowns and running in five more.
Wilton at West Branch
- Winner: Wilton
- Wilton Key Player: Gatlin Rogers has registered seven quarterback sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss among his 55.5 stops.
- West Branch Key Player: Keaton Gates has been unstoppable, rushing 158 times for 1,256 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Pod C
Mediapolis at Mid-Prairie
- Winner: Mid-Prairie
- Mid-Prairie Key Player: Brooks Weber has become the focal point this year, as the junior has 24 touchdown passes and 1,526 yards in the air.
- Mediapolis Key Player: Parker Holsteen will be relied on to control the tempo, as the senior has 900 yards on the ground and 16 rushing TDs.
Van Meter at Roland-Story
- Winner: Van Meter
- Van Meter Key Player: The Bulldogs have put the offense in the hands of Christian Williams, as the sophomore has 760 yards rushing and 12 scores with 14 receptions for 155 and two more TDs.
- Roland-Story Key Player: Luke Thoreson has reeled in 68 passes for 1,061 yards with 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 16 per catch.
Pod D
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Osage
- Winner: Osage
- Osage Key Player: Quinn Street has thrown for 1,507 and ran for 1,216, tossing 14 TDs and running in 21 more.
- Hampton-Dumont/CAL Key Player: Aaden Keehn has become a big-play threat, catching 12 passes for 330 with five scores, an average of 27.5 per reception.
Waukon at Alburnett
- Winner: Alburnett
- Alburnett Key Player: Laken Caves is one of the top RBs in the state, racking up over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns on 182 carries.
- Waukon Key Player: Zach Perkins has recorded 12 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and 46 tackles in all.
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published