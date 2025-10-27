Previewing 3A Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 for Class 3A in Iowa high school football features the returning state champions and a bevy of those looking to claim that crown.
High School on SI has put together predictions for 3A, including winners of the eight games set for this Friday night.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for 3A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 25, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Playoffs
Pod A
Mount Vernon at Clear Lake
- Winner: Clear Lake
- Clear Lake Key Player: Jaxson McIntire directs the potent offense, throwing for over 1,400, rushing for over 350 and recording 25 combined touchdowns.
- Mount Vernon Key Player: Kellen Haverback has been incredible the past few years. He has 1,954 yards and 20 TDs with just three picks on 242 attempts, adding six rushing scores.
Nevada at Carroll
- Winner: Nevada
- Nevada Key Player: The Cub offense is led by Drake Hinson, as the senior has 1,355 yards in the air and 20 touchdowns while rushing for nearly 300 more and four scores.
- Carroll Key Player: Adam Malik had one of the best rushing seasons in 3A, racking up 1,339 yards and 17 scores.
Pod B
Benton at Solon
- Winner: Solon
- Solon Key Player: Eli Kampman enters the postseason with 1,742 yards passing and 24 touchdowns while adding 312 and five on the ground.
- Benton Key Player: With over 2,400 yards, Carson Nolan is a playmaker, rushing in 16 scores and throwing 10 more.
Independence at Winterset
- Winner: Independence
- Independence Key Player: Christopher Meyer has 1,482 yards passing with 13 TDs, rushing for another 1,305 and 19 scores.
- Winterset Key Player: Jace Bellamy has picked off five passes, returning one for a score on defense while catching three TDs passes and running in six more.
Pod C
Mount Pleasant at West Delaware
- Winner: West Delaware
- West Delaware Key Player: Jack Cantwell uses his legs and his hands, rushing for 892 yards and 10 scores while catching 16 passes for 251 and two more TDs.
- Mount Pleasant Key Player: Merrick Lamm is a force in the trenches, as the junior has 25 pancake blocks.
Central DeWitt at Wahlert Catholic
- Winner: Wahlert Catholic
- Wahlert Catholic Key Player: Anderson Herbst has stepped into a dual-threat role, rushing for 347 yards and four scores while catching 34 passes for 467 and three more TDs.
- Central DeWitt Key Player: Hudson Krukow has 2,081 yards passing and 26 touchdowns, completing 74 percent of his passes. He also has five rushing scores.
Pod D
Atlantic at Bishop Heelan
- Winner: Bishop Heelan
- Bishop Heelan Key Player: Future Iowa Hawkeye Kasen Thomas has 19 rushing touchdowns, over 1,000 yards rushing and 12 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks.
- Atlantic Key Player: Ethan McNeal will try to out-battle Thomas after running for 1,251 yards and 14 scores.
Des Moines Christian at Sioux Center
- Winner: Sioux Center
- Sioux Center Key Player: Joseph Moline has over 900 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.
- Des Moines Christian Key Player: Max Town has 1,034 yards passing and eight TDs, adding 256 yards rushing with seven more scores.
