Previewing A Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 in Class A in Iowa high school football will eventually lead to a new state champion being crowned.
High School on SI has offered up a breakdown of the eight matchups on tap for Friday night around the state.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 26, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class A Playoffs
Pod A
Gehlen Catholic at MMCRU
- Winner: MMCRU
- MMCRU Key Player: John Schmillen has caused problems with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks among his 37 tackles.
- Gehlen Catholic Key Player: Wyatt Konz has rushed for 946 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team in both categories.
Madrid at Woodbury Central
- Winner: Madrid
- Madrid Key Player: One of the top tight end prospects in the country, Jevyn Severson has 18 receptions for 360 yards and four trips to the end zone.
- Woodbury Central Key Player: Teams have struggled to stop Jackson Verschoor, as the junior has almost 2,000 yards passing and 20 TDs with another 337 and 12 on the ground.
Pod B
West Fork at Saint Ansgar
- Winner: Saint Ansgar
- Saint Ansgar Key Player: Korben Michels has 24 rushing touchdowns and 1,284 yards, averaging an incredible 17 yards per rush.
- West Fork Key Player: Dax Suntken leads the way with 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
North Linn at Pekin
- Winner: North Linn
- North Linn Key Player: Will Sommerfelt can do it with arm and legs, throwing for 763 and rushing for 852 with 14 TDs on the ground.
- Pekin Key Player: Nolan Glick leads with 1,368 yards on the ground and 19 touchdowns, catching nine more passes for 141 and two scores.
Pod C
Mount Ayr at ACGC
- Winner: ACGC
- ACGC Key Player: Averaging 12.5 yards per carry, Joe Crawford has 1,061 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, catching five passes for 132 and three more TDs.
- Mount Ayr Key Player: Jackson Ruggles is a dual-threat QB, rushing for 671 and 14 TDs while throwing for 559 and eight more scores.
Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Sioux
- Winner: West Sioux
- West Sioux Key Player: Blake Wiggins has thrown for 1,439 yards and 20 TDs, adding 495 and 12 scores on the ground.
- Sibley-Ocheyedan Key Player: With 1,204 yards passing and 1,029 yards rushing, Hunter Kauffman is a star. He has 14 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Pod D
Maquoketa Valley at Wapsie Valley
- Winner: Wapsie Valley
- Wapsie Valley Key Player: Hunter Curley is one of the top RBs in the state, rushing for 1,786 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 10 per carry.
- Maquoketa Valley Key Player: Rogan Heidt leads the team with 984 yards and nine TDs on the ground.
BGM at Lynnville-Sully
- Winner: BGM
- BGM Key Player: Beau Burns has 2,052 yards on the ground with 34 touchdowns, completing 65 percent for 1,165 and 10 more.
- Lynnville-Sully Key Player: Dawson Jones has recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and four sacks among his 61 tackles.
