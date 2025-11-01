Quentin Nauman Makes Iowa High School Cross Country History
Records and Quentin Nauman just go hand-in-hand like Halloween and passing out candy.
Nauman, the sensational distance runner from Western Dubuque High School, not only scored his second consecutive Class 3A Iowa high school cross country state championship on Friday, he did so in record-breaking time.
The University of Oregon commit set the state meet record, clocking a time of 14:48.3. He won his second straight state cross country title by 14 seconds over Pella High School’s Canaan Dunham, as Caleb Ten Pas of Des Moines Christian High School was third.
Last year, all three also took home gold, silver and bronze.
Nauman swept the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 at the Iowa high school state track and field championships this past spring. From there, he won titles on the national level, competing in his future home in Eugene, Oregon.
Gilbert’s Logan Bleich, Jacob Tallman and Carson Squiers were right behind those three for the second consecutive season, leading the Tigers to another team title.
Rounding out the Top 10 was Cadel Conner of Grinnell, Dawson Scheil from Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Alex Torres of Vinton-Shellsburg and Isaac Ranking of Knoxville. Torres was a runner-up in 2A a season ago.
Emerson Vokes Makes it Two Straight in 2A
For the second straight season in 2A, Emerson Vokes captured gold, as the Grundy Center senior won in 15:42. Vokes became the program’s first-ever state cross country championship when he crossed home in first place a season ago.
Jesse Gomez of Denver was second followed by Lucas Anderson from Chariton, Keshaun Williams of Oelwein, Cy Stuart of Chariton, Emmanuel Grass from Red Oak, Simon Wendel of Mediapolis, Myles Matthias of Denver, Jace Hungerford from Spirit Lake and Malaki Vermeer of Sheldon.
Chariton rode the performances of Anderson and Stuart to a team title, as the No. 1 ranked squad topped Forest City and Oelwein.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella Dominate 3A Girls
Pella and Marissa Ferebee remained atop the 3A girls leaderboard, as the senior won her third straight individual title while leading the Dutch to a fourth consecutive team crown.
Ferebee went 17:47 to best the field by almost 15 full seconds, as teammate Elsie Brenneman was fourth overall.
Izzy Hardin from Maquoketa finished second, Evelyn Moeller of Mount Vernon-Lisbon was third and Elsye Erzen of Des Moines Christian placed fifth.
Pella had just 31 team points, as all five counting runners finished inside of the Top 13. Des Moines Christian was the runner-up and Mount Vernon-Lisbon placed third.
Albia Wins First-Ever State Cross Country Championship
For the first time in school history, Albia crowned a winner at state cross country. Senior McKenna Montgomery earned the 2A girls title in 18:20, nearly 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Mary Grace Lyons from Monticello.
Lyons, a freshman, was second followed by Katie Young and Kambrie Dekkers of Unity Christian, with Scarlett Byrnes from Osage placing fifth.
Treynor was crowned the team champions, climbing from the No. 3 ranking coming in. Waukon, ranked seventh, scored silver followed by Unity Christian, West Marshall and PCM.
The Iowa high school state cross country championships conclude on Saturday from Fort Dodge, Iowa with the 1A and 4A girls and boys races. The event goes down inside Kennedy Park at Lakeside Golf Course.
Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships
Boys Team Standings
Class 3A
- Gilbert
- Mount Vernon-Lisbon
- Pella
- Des Moines Christian
- Central DeWitt
- Decorah
- Sioux Center
- Grinnell
- Davenport Assumption
- ADM
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Storm Lake
Class 2A
- Chariton
- Forest City
- Oelwein
- Denver
- Unity Christian
- Waukon
- Red Oak
- Spirit Lake
- Pella Christian
- Monticello
- PCM
- Tipton
- Mediapolis
- Van Meter
- Okoboji
Girls Team Standings
Class 3A
- Pella
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon-Lisbon
- Sioux Center
- Winterset
- Solon
- Williamsburg
- Center Point-Urbana
- Harlan
- Gilbert
- ADM
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Ballard
- MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A
- Treynor
- Waukon
- Unity Christian
- West Marshall
- PCM
- Van Meter
- Pella Christian
- Mid-Prairie
- Dike-New Hartford
- Jesup
- Albia
- Crestwood
- Grundy Center
- MFL MarMac