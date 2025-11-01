High School

Quentin Nauman Makes Iowa High School Cross Country History

Western Dubuque sensation clocks fastest state XC time ever

Dana Becker

Des Moines Christian's Caleb Ten Pas, left, and Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman compete in the 3A 800 meter final during the 2025 Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on May 24, 2025, in Des Moines.
Des Moines Christian's Caleb Ten Pas, left, and Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman compete in the 3A 800 meter final during the 2025 Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on May 24, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Records and Quentin Nauman just go hand-in-hand like Halloween and passing out candy.

Nauman, the sensational distance runner from Western Dubuque High School, not only scored his second consecutive Class 3A Iowa high school cross country state championship on Friday, he did so in record-breaking time.

The University of Oregon commit set the state meet record, clocking a time of 14:48.3. He won his second straight state cross country title by 14 seconds over Pella High School’s Canaan Dunham, as Caleb Ten Pas of Des Moines Christian High School was third.

Last year, all three also took home gold, silver and bronze.

Nauman swept the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 at the Iowa high school state track and field championships this past spring. From there, he won titles on the national level, competing in his future home in Eugene, Oregon.

Gilbert’s Logan Bleich, Jacob Tallman and Carson Squiers were right behind those three for the second consecutive season, leading the Tigers to another team title.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Cadel Conner of Grinnell, Dawson Scheil from Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Alex Torres of Vinton-Shellsburg and Isaac Ranking of Knoxville. Torres was a runner-up in 2A a season ago.

Emerson Vokes Makes it Two Straight in 2A

For the second straight season in 2A, Emerson Vokes captured gold, as the Grundy Center senior won in 15:42. Vokes became the program’s first-ever state cross country championship when he crossed home in first place a season ago.

Jesse Gomez of Denver was second followed by Lucas Anderson from Chariton, Keshaun Williams of Oelwein, Cy Stuart of Chariton, Emmanuel Grass from Red Oak, Simon Wendel of Mediapolis, Myles Matthias of Denver, Jace Hungerford from Spirit Lake and Malaki Vermeer of Sheldon.

Chariton rode the performances of Anderson and Stuart to a team title, as the No. 1 ranked squad topped Forest City and Oelwein.

Marissa Ferebee, Pella Dominate 3A Girls

Pella and Marissa Ferebee remained atop the 3A girls leaderboard, as the senior won her third straight individual title while leading the Dutch to a fourth consecutive team crown.

Ferebee went 17:47 to best the field by almost 15 full seconds, as teammate Elsie Brenneman was fourth overall.

Izzy Hardin from Maquoketa finished second, Evelyn Moeller of Mount Vernon-Lisbon was third and Elsye Erzen of Des Moines Christian placed fifth.

Pella had just 31 team points, as all five counting runners finished inside of the Top 13. Des Moines Christian was the runner-up and Mount Vernon-Lisbon placed third.

Albia Wins First-Ever State Cross Country Championship

For the first time in school history, Albia crowned a winner at state cross country. Senior McKenna Montgomery earned the 2A girls title in 18:20, nearly 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Mary Grace Lyons from Monticello.

Lyons, a freshman, was second followed by Katie Young and Kambrie Dekkers of Unity Christian, with Scarlett Byrnes from Osage placing fifth.

Treynor was crowned the team champions, climbing from the No. 3 ranking coming in. Waukon, ranked seventh, scored silver followed by Unity Christian, West Marshall and PCM.

The Iowa high school state cross country championships conclude on Saturday from Fort Dodge, Iowa with the 1A and 4A girls and boys races. The event goes down inside Kennedy Park at Lakeside Golf Course.

Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships

Boys Team Standings

Class 3A

  1. Gilbert
  2. Mount Vernon-Lisbon
  3. Pella
  4. Des Moines Christian
  5. Central DeWitt
  6. Decorah
  7. Sioux Center
  8. Grinnell
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. ADM
  11. Bondurant-Farrar
  12. Western Dubuque
  13. Clear Creek-Amana
  14. MOC-Floyd Valley
  15. Storm Lake

Class 2A

  1. Chariton
  2. Forest City
  3. Oelwein
  4. Denver
  5. Unity Christian
  6. Waukon
  7. Red Oak
  8. Spirit Lake
  9. Pella Christian
  10. Monticello
  11. PCM
  12. Tipton
  13. Mediapolis
  14. Van Meter
  15. Okoboji

Girls Team Standings

Class 3A

  1. Pella
  2. Des Moines Christian
  3. Mount Vernon-Lisbon
  4. Sioux Center
  5. Winterset
  6. Solon
  7. Williamsburg
  8. Center Point-Urbana
  9. Harlan
  10. Gilbert
  11. ADM
  12. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  13. Dubuque Wahlert
  14. Ballard
  15. MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A

  1. Treynor
  2. Waukon
  3. Unity Christian
  4. West Marshall
  5. PCM
  6. Van Meter
  7. Pella Christian
  8. Mid-Prairie
  9. Dike-New Hartford
  10. Jesup
  11. Albia
  12. Crestwood
  13. Grundy Center
  14. MFL MarMac

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa