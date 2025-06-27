Quentin Nauman tabbed Gatorade Iowa track and field athlete of the year
To the surprise of nobody, Western Dubuque High School standout Quentin Nauman was honored as the 2024-25 Gatorade Iowa Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
Nauman has had an incredible run - literally - over the past few months, from sweeping the distance events in record-breaking times at state track, to capture national titles, he has cemented himself as an elite runner.
Back at the Iowa state track and field championships earlier this year, Nauman, a junior, won the Class 3A 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races. He set state records in the 800 and 1,600 while becoming the first U.S. prep to break 1:50 in the 800 and four minutes in the 1,600 on the same day.
"Quentin is the greatest track athlete in Iowa history," said Jason Lansing, the head coach at Central DeWitt. "He is not a contender for that title; he is the best in the state by a long shot, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him running in the Olympics in a few years."
Nauman would continue his success with a victory at the HOKA Festival of Miles in the mile before capturing the Nike Outdoor Nationals/USA Track and Field U20 title in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month.