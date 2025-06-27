High School

Quentin Nauman tabbed Gatorade Iowa track and field athlete of the year

Western Dubuque junior, future Oregon Duck earns top track honor

Dana Becker

Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque was named the Gatorade Iowa Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque was named the Gatorade Iowa Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. / Reese Strickland/Special To The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the surprise of nobody, Western Dubuque High School standout Quentin Nauman was honored as the 2024-25 Gatorade Iowa Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Nauman has had an incredible run - literally - over the past few months, from sweeping the distance events in record-breaking times at state track, to capture national titles, he has cemented himself as an elite runner.

Back at the Iowa state track and field championships earlier this year, Nauman, a junior, won the Class 3A 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races. He set state records in the 800 and 1,600 while becoming the first U.S. prep to break 1:50 in the 800 and four minutes in the 1,600 on the same day.

"Quentin is the greatest track athlete in Iowa history," said Jason Lansing, the head coach at Central DeWitt. "He is not a contender for that title; he is the best in the state by a long shot, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him running in the Olympics in a few years."

Nauman would continue his success with a victory at the HOKA Festival of Miles in the mile before capturing the Nike Outdoor Nationals/USA Track and Field U20 title in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa