Quentin Nauman wins second national track and field title
The past few months have been incredible for Western Dubuque High School sensation Quentin Nauman.
Along with capturing four state championships earlier this year, Nauman won the HOKA Festival of Miles in St. Louis. But over the weekend, Nauman won perhaps his biggest race of the year.
Running on his future track at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, Nauman won the mile at the Nike Outdoor Nationals/USA Track and Field U20 Championships.
The senior-to-be clocked a time of 4:00.52 to win by just .01 second over Evan Noonan running for the Nike Elite Club. Nauman, a 17-year-old, was also ninth in the 800 at the meet, which features the best athletes in the country.
Nauman won gold at the Iowa high school state track and field championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, along with running on the winning distance medley relay. He swept the four races as a sophomore and is also a multi-time Drake Relays champion.
Nauman has already committed to run at Oregon when he exhausts his high school eligibility.