Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Revealed

All seven No. 1 ranked teams remain the same this week

West Des Moines Valley's Jayden McGregory runs the ball during the West Des Moines Valley and Waterloo West football game at Valley Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in West Des Moines.
In the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings, all seven No. 1 rated teams held true for the week.

Waukee Northwest holds the top spot in Class 5A, as West Des Moines Valley and Dowling Catholic climb to second and third. Iowa City West made a big jump, moving up three spots to No. 4.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) are the other top-ranked teams.

The eight-player Top 10 could be looking at some movement next week, as there are five rated battles including third-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck at No. 8 Don Bosco. In Class A, there are five matchups of ranked team vs. ranked team, highlighted by No. 4 ACGC taking on ninth-ranked Madrid.

Four ranked battles are set for 3A, three in 5A and three more in 4A.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week of September 22, 2025:

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

(September 22, 2025)

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Iowa City West
  5. Ankeny
  6. Sioux City East
  7. Johnston
  8. Iowa City Liberty
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Southeast Polk

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  4. North Polk
  5. ADM
  6. Fort Dodge
  7. Gilbert
  8. Newton
  9. Decorah
  10. Glenwood

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Bishop Heelan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Des Moines Christian
  6. Algona
  7. Independence
  8. West Delaware
  9. Nevada
  10. Sioux Center

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Van Meter
  3. Osage
  4. PCM
  5. Okoboji
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
  8. Woodward-Granger
  9. Centerville
  10. Alburnett

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. South Hardin
  5. Treynor
  6. Underwood
  7. West Marshall
  8. Lawton-Bronson
  9. Union
  10. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Maquoketa Valley
  9. Madrid
  10. Riverside

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Woodbine
  5. Audubon
  6. Montezuma
  7. Easton Valley
  8. Don Bosco
  9. Fremont-Mills
  10. Edgewood-Colesburg
