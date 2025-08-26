High School

Radio Iowa Reveals High School Football Rankings

Valley, Xavier, Heelan, Kuemper, Grundy Center, West Hancock, Garrigan start No. 1

Dana Becker

West Hancock Gustavo Gomez (24) carries the ball against Tri-Center during the Iowa high school Class A championship Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
West Hancock Gustavo Gomez (24) carries the ball against Tri-Center during the Iowa high school Class A championship Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Radio Iowa has released full set of Iowa high school football rankings ahead of Week 1 kicking off this Thursday night.

Taking the top spots in their respective classifications are West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (Eight-Player).

Some of the key Week 1 matchups include top-ranked Valley vs. No. 3 Dowling Catholic, fourth-ranked Waukee Northwest at No. 6 Ankeny and fifth-rated Iowa City Liberty hosting No. 8 Cedar Falls in 5A. The 4A No. 3 team, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, heads to the top-ranked 3A team in Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

Also, No. 10 (4A) Western Dubuque plays 10th-ranked (3A) Dubuque Wahlert, No. 8 (3A) MOC-Floyd Valley faces second-ranked (2A) Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, No. 6 (3A) Harlan plays eighth-ranked (1A) Underwood and top-ranked (2A) Carroll Kuemper tangles with No. 7 (2A) Cherokee.

Here are the complete Radio Iowa rankings for Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season:

RADIO IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Class 5A

  1. West Des Moines Valley
  2. Southeast Polk
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Waukee Northwest
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Ankeny
  7. Waukee
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Sioux City East

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  4. Fort Dodge
  5. Newton
  6. Lewis Central
  7. ADM
  8. Decorah
  9. Le Mars
  10. Western Dubuque

Class 3A

  1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  2. Mount Vernon
  3. Humboldt
  4. Clear Lake
  5. Algona
  6. Harlan
  7. Solon
  8. MOC-Floyd Valley
  9. Nevada
  10. Dubuque Wahlert

Class 2A

  1. Carroll Kuemper
  2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  3. Van Meter
  4. OABCIG
  5. PCM
  6. Roland-Story
  7. Cherokee
  8. Mid-Prairie
  9. Osage
  10. Alburnett

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Tri-Center
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Treynor
  8. Underwood
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Hinton

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. Riverside
  5. Madrid
  6. Maquoketa Valley
  7. Woodbury Central
  8. ACGC
  9. North Linn
  10. Sioux Central

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Montezuma
  5. Fremont-Mills
  6. Don Bosco
  7. Clarksville
  8. Lenox
  9. Woodbine
  10. Easton Valley

