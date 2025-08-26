Radio Iowa Reveals High School Football Rankings
Radio Iowa has released full set of Iowa high school football rankings ahead of Week 1 kicking off this Thursday night.
Taking the top spots in their respective classifications are West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (Eight-Player).
Some of the key Week 1 matchups include top-ranked Valley vs. No. 3 Dowling Catholic, fourth-ranked Waukee Northwest at No. 6 Ankeny and fifth-rated Iowa City Liberty hosting No. 8 Cedar Falls in 5A. The 4A No. 3 team, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, heads to the top-ranked 3A team in Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
Also, No. 10 (4A) Western Dubuque plays 10th-ranked (3A) Dubuque Wahlert, No. 8 (3A) MOC-Floyd Valley faces second-ranked (2A) Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, No. 6 (3A) Harlan plays eighth-ranked (1A) Underwood and top-ranked (2A) Carroll Kuemper tangles with No. 7 (2A) Cherokee.
Here are the complete Radio Iowa rankings for Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season:
RADIO IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Waukee
- Cedar Falls
- Pleasant Valley
- Sioux City East
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Fort Dodge
- Newton
- Lewis Central
- ADM
- Decorah
- Le Mars
- Western Dubuque
Class 3A
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Humboldt
- Clear Lake
- Algona
- Harlan
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Nevada
- Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
- Carroll Kuemper
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Van Meter
- OABCIG
- PCM
- Roland-Story
- Cherokee
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
- Alburnett
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Tri-Center
- Pleasantville
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Emmetsburg
- Hinton
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- Riverside
- Madrid
- Maquoketa Valley
- Woodbury Central
- ACGC
- North Linn
- Sioux Central
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Montezuma
- Fremont-Mills
- Don Bosco
- Clarksville
- Lenox
- Woodbine
- Easton Valley