Drake Relays Start With Impressive Wins By Quentin Nauman, Charlee Gall

Weather seems to always play a factor when it comes to the Drake Relays . This year, the 116th edition of “America’s Athletic Classic” is once again dealing with the same.

Heavy rains, hail and quickly dropping temperatures hit Drake Stadium on Thursday as one of the premier track and field events in the country marched on with the beginning of high school events.

That included distance standout Quentin Nauman in his quest to retain his crowns in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The Western Dubuque High School sensation and future Oregon Duck picked up where he left off as a junior, winning the 3,200-meter run in 8:57.64.

Nauman finished in a flurry as he always does, sprinting the final 400 meters in 54.94. He defeated a field that included Slader Buckheister of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Canaan Dunham from Pella and Keegan Decker from Iowa City Liberty by almost three full seconds.

After dropping to third following 2,000 meters, Nauman waited until his time to strike, blazing past Bettendorf’s AJ Willey and Buckheister for the win. Buckheister finished second, Dunham third, Decker fourth and Willey fifth.

Charlee Gall Makes It 2-For-2 In Drake Relays 3,000

Just like Nauman, Charlee Gall of Cedar Falls has become the distance queen in Iowa high school track and field.

The sophomore took 10 seconds off her winning time in the 3,000-meter run from a year ago, picking up her second Drake Relays title in 9:34.75. Gall waited for her opportunity, going from fifth after 1,400 to third to first with under two laps to go.

Evelyn Moeller of Mount Vernon was second, Chloe Glosser from Pekin finished third, Emmy Stubbendeck of Waukee Northwest was fourth and Maddie Millage of Pleasant Valley placed fifth.

Waukee’s Ajak Malual Soars To High Jump Championship

Sophomore Ajak Malual has all the skills to become a collegiate high jump, and the Waukee star showed that at the Drake Relays.

Malual cleared his first three heights with ease, jumping to 6-10 and soaring past that mark on his second attempt. He did the same at 7-0, becoming the only athlete to make it past that height and winning the title.

Benton Community’s Eli Patterson was second, Oscar Duve of Western Dubuque finished third and both Eli Zillman of Fairfield and Logan Atherton of Norwalk tied for fourth.

Abby Mecklenburg, Kylee Hill Claim Relays Gold

Abby Mecklenburg of Linn-Mar claimed gold in the long jump, going 20-5.5 on her second attempt to win by nearly two feet. Grinnel’s Aiden Gosselink was second followed by Lean Bruening of Ankeny, Irelynne McNamara from MVAOCOU and Underwood’s Isabella Buckholdt.

Last year, Mecklenburg became the first Iowa girl to go over 20 feet in the long jump when she recorded a leap of 20-8.5. She has committed to compete at Iowa State University.

Burlington’s Kylee Hill scratched on her first attempt in the shot put before uncorking a throw of 47-2 on her next that put her first. Hill would add a winning throw of 47-9.75 on her fifth attempt. Ottumwa’s Delilah Subsin finished third followed by Rachel Haack of Iowa City High, Anna Hadley from Pekin and Tatum Johnson of Urbandale.

Events continue throughout Saturday.