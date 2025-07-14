Regional softball finals: 1A, 2A championships up first
The first of two busy nights around the state in Iowa high school softball will see Class 1A and 2A regional finals take place Monday night.
Eight bids to the 1A state tournament and eight more in 2A will be handed out, as all roads lead to Fort Dodge and the spectacular Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
A total of 16 teams remain standing in 1A but just one from the semifinals last year. That is St. Edmond, as the Gaels host Remsen St. Mary’s at the home of the state tournament.
Two other returning qualifiers join St. Edmond in its opponent, the Hawks, along with Wayne, who takes on Seymour.
Defending 2A champion Van Meter seeks a chance to repeat, hosting Exira-EHK. Lisbon, West Fork and West Monona are also looking for return trips.
The 3A, 4A and 5A regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday night.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
(Monday’s Games all start at 7 p.m.)
Class 1A
- Clarksville vs. Riceville
- Wayne vs. Seymour
- St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
- Iowa Valley vs. Highland
- Newell-Fonda vs. Woodbine
- Mason City Newman vs. Ankeny Christian
- Stanton vs. Riverside
- Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley
Class 2A
- Dyersville Beckman vs. Cascade
- Durant vs. Lisbon
- Pella Christian vs. Louisa-Muscatine
- Osage vs. East Marshall
- Treynor vs. West Monona
- Van Meter vs. Exira-EHK
- West Fork vs. Central Springs
- West Lyon vs. Hinton