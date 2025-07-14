High School

Regional softball finals: 1A, 2A championships up first

Sixteen bids to the state softball tournament will be handed out

Dana Becker

Defending Class 2A state champion Van Meter is back in a regional final, set to be played Monday night.
Defending Class 2A state champion Van Meter is back in a regional final, set to be played Monday night. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first of two busy nights around the state in Iowa high school softball will see Class 1A and 2A regional finals take place Monday night.

Eight bids to the 1A state tournament and eight more in 2A will be handed out, as all roads lead to Fort Dodge and the spectacular Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex. 

A total of 16 teams remain standing in 1A but just one from the semifinals last year. That is St. Edmond, as the Gaels host Remsen St. Mary’s at the home of the state tournament.

Two other returning qualifiers join St. Edmond in its opponent, the Hawks, along with Wayne, who takes on Seymour.

Defending 2A champion Van Meter seeks a chance to repeat, hosting Exira-EHK. Lisbon, West Fork and West Monona are also looking for return trips.

The 3A, 4A and 5A regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday night.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

(Monday’s Games all start at 7 p.m.)

Class 1A

  • Clarksville vs. Riceville
  • Wayne vs. Seymour
  • St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
  • Iowa Valley vs. Highland
  • Newell-Fonda vs. Woodbine
  • Mason City Newman vs. Ankeny Christian
  • Stanton vs. Riverside
  • Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley

Class 2A

  • Dyersville Beckman vs. Cascade
  • Durant vs. Lisbon
  • Pella Christian vs. Louisa-Muscatine
  • Osage vs. East Marshall
  • Treynor vs. West Monona
  • Van Meter vs. Exira-EHK
  • West Fork vs. Central Springs
  • West Lyon vs. Hinton

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa