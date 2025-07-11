Results from High School on SI football positional player polls
Here are the winners from recent fan-led voting polls
High School on SI recently ran a series of fan-led voting polls in regards to who the top returning Iowa high school football players are by position.
Those results have been tabulated and are now final.
For voting purposes, players were placed in the classification they competed in last year. The Iowa High School Athletic Association has since released new districts and classes for schools, which may result in changes.
Players are listed in order of percentage of the votes they received, starting with the most to the second-most to the third-most in each classification.
Top Returning Quarterbacks in 2025
5A
- Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest
- Joey Schlosser, Dubuque Senior
- Drake DeGroote, West Des Moines Valley
4A
- Caden Klein, Newton
- Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes
- Tru McBride, Fort Dodge
3A
- Gabe Arkfeld, Harlan
- JP Elbert, Dubuque Wahlert
- Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon
2A
- Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee
- Brady Gogel, Monticello
- Noah Harris, Clarinda
1A
- CeJay Jones, Ogden
- Judah Lock, Grand View Christian
- Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic
A
- Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central
- Eli Harpenau, MMCRU
- Brady Wall, Maquoketa Valley
8-Player
- Numbers not available
Top Returning Running Backs in 2025
5A
- Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead
- Seth Reiland, Muscatine
- Emri Jones, Johnston
4A
- Braydan Doss, Lewis Central
- Trevor Kuennen, Decorah
- AJ Walker, Oskalossa
3A
- William Weichert, Algona
- Zandrik Allison, Fairfield
- Kasen Thomas, Bishop Heelan
2A
- Evan Hildring, West Lyon
- Blake Lovell, Cherokee
- Michelet Sedam, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
1A
- Savion Miller, Iowa City Regina
- Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton
- Jett Sornson, Treynor
A
- Wyatt Gould, BCLUW
- Joe Crawford, ACGC
- Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar
8-Player
- Aaron Hindt, St. Edmond
- Carson Ingles, Edgewood-Colesburg
- Brody Koch, Calamus-Wheatland
Top Returning Wide Receivers in 2025
5A
- David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Jordon Green, Waukee Northwest
- Andrew Brandhorst, Ankeny
4A
- Leonardo Tatum, Lewis Central
- David William, Storm Lake
- Tycen Augustine, Le Mars
3A
- Chase Flaherty, Humboldt
- Ezekiel Symonds, Independence
2A
- Adam Brophy, Anamosa
- Jacoby Johnson, Vinton-Shellsburg
- Asa Jacobsen, Okoboji
1A
- Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian
- Tyler Lass, Ogden
- Sam Benson, South Hardin
A
- Emerson Bridgewater, Madrid
- Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central
- Zach Nelson, Tri-Center
8-Player
- Jaxson Schnell, GTRA
- Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Kevin Hagen, North Iowa
Top Returning Defensive Player in 2025
5A
- Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead
- Dawson Whitinger, Ankeny
- Kenyon Purnell, Davenport North
4A
- Tegan Bogh, Le Mars
- Jace Bellamy, Winterset
- Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central
3A
- Luke Argo, Davenport Assumption
- Jaxon Anderson, Mount Vernon
- Kyler Jensen, Solon/Will Welbes, Dubuque Wahlert
2A
- Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa,
- Kaden Kos, Mid-Prairie
- Trevon Keely, Greene County
1A
- Luke Jordan, Grand View Christian
- Gabe King, East Sac County
- Hayden Hill, Wilton/Julian Kramer, Beckman Catholic
A
- Numbers not available
8-Player
- Luke Lansing, Springville
- Trey Edeker, WACO
- Landon Lindgren, Lamoni
