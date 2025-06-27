High School

Road to state softball now set for Iowa high school teams

IGHSAU releases regional pairings for all five classifications

Dana Becker

Members of the Van Meter softball team celebrate after Macy Blomgren hit a home run against Iowa City Reginain their Class 2A game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during the Iowa high school girls state softball tournament in Fort Dodge. Statesb 20220719 Bh
Members of the Van Meter softball team celebrate after Macy Blomgren hit a home run against Iowa City Reginain their Class 2A game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during the Iowa high school girls state softball tournament in Fort Dodge. Statesb 20220719 Bh / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The road to Rogers Park in Fort Dodge is now set for state softball, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional pairings on Friday.

All five classifications now know who they need to defeat in order to qualify as one of the eight teams in each class.

The state softball tournament begins Monday, July 21 and concludes on Friday, July 25.

Action in Classes 1A and 2A for regional play begins Monday, July 7 and wraps up on Monday, July 14. The other three classes start on Thursday, July 10 and finish on Tuesday, July 15.

Here is a link to all of the regional brackets for Iowa high school softball.

